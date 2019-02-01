Aljamain Sterling: 2019 Is My Year

That was always the prediction for Sterling, that once he got his feet wet among the elite, he would cement his place there and get down to the title winning business. It’s taken a little longer than expected, but with a win over Rivera, those predictions could become a reality by the end of 2019. It does all start with New Jersey’s Rivera, though, and it’s a fight Sterling has been waiting to see happen for a long time.

“We’ve been chirping at each other for six years now, it’s been a long rivalry of words and here we are,” Sterling said. “But I feel like his tune has kind of changed a bit ever since his loss to Marlon (Moraes). I think he’s been a lot more humble in his interviews and isn’t so much ‘I’m the best guy in this division because I’m on this 20-fight win streak and everyone they put in front of me, I beat.’ I’m still trying to figure out where he’s at mentally, and listening to his interviews, it’s hard to tell where his confidence is. He doesn’t seem like he’s the old Rivera that I remember: young, cocky and doing that peacocking around.”

It’s an interesting assessment of Rivera, who bounced back from the loss to Moraes with a win over John Dodson. Sterling also suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Moraes, and he’s won two straight since that defeat. So it appears that neither bantamweight has had any blows delivered to their confidence, but only the fighter knows that for sure. And as far as Sterling is concerned, a little gamesmanship never hurt anybody, so he’s not changing gears at all.

“I was brash, I talked s**t, but I would say funny stuff,” he said. “It wasn’t to attack guys or belittle opponents, but I would try to get some type of action going with the war of words between myself and my opponent, just to put a little more steak on the table for someone to eat their words. Not a lot of fighters are willing to do that. They’re not willing to talk because they don’t want to be the guy that loses and then having people tell them they never should have talked all that s**t. Me, I really don’t care. If anything, it actually makes me want to work harder because I want to prove that I’m gonna be the victor on that night.”