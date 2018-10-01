Alistair Overeem Was Born For This

After more than two decades in the fight game, Alistair Overeem still has a passion for his craft and a love for the day-to-day grind that is required to remain one of the elite heavyweight competitors in the sport.

“I love to train, I love to stay active and I love to be in the gym,” said Overeem, who returns to action against streaking Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of this weekend’s card at Capital One Arena in Washington. “I don’t have to do anything, but I do like to train and I like to develop and there is always stuff that I’m working on.

“I think that if you don’t enjoy training, it stops right there, but if you like to train, like to be in the gym and stay fit, stay on the diet, it all changes.”

Having transcended eras and established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time, the 39-year-old Dutch superstar is at a point where he could start winding things down if he were so inclined, opting for assignments against fellow veterans in the latter stages of their career rather than continuing to step into the cage against the best the division has to offer every time out.