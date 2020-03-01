Alistair Overeem Still Isn't Holding Back

The Dutch standout turned 40 in the spring and has literally spent half of his life competing in MMA, while also dabbling in kickboxing and turning up in the occasional music video. He’s logged 65 appearances as a mixed martial artist, amassing 46 victories, 41 of those having come by way of stoppage.

And yet there hasn’t been any scaling back when it comes to the level of competition he’s facing or the ambitions he carries.

“He’s a tough guy, he looks like he prefers to strike,” Overeem said of Augusto Sakai, the streaking Brazilian he faces in the main event of this weekend’s fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “He’s a heavy guy, a strong guy and it promises to be an exciting fight.”

Sakai is more than a decade Overeem’s junior, a 29-year-old on a four-fight winning streak who is working his way up the divisional ladder, but one who is still in need of the kind of signature victory that can elevate him from intriguing newcomer to legitimate contender.

He’s the type of competitor many tenured veterans would actively avoid — an emerging talent looking to climb higher up the rankings by beating an established name. Although Sakai is the one entering with the longer winning streak and undefined ceiling, he is, without question, the “B-side” of this pairing, and there usually aren’t many veterans with well over a decade of experience under their belts rushing to be the “A-side” in such a high risk pairing.