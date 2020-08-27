Overeem, Sakai Headline September 5 Fight Night In Las Vegas

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+®: OVEREEM vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, September 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

A 21-year veteran who has competed against the MMA and kickboxing elite, Overeem (46-18 1NC, fighting out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands) still has his sights set on capturing UFC gold. Over the course of his legendary career, he has delivered memorable knockout wins over former champions Junior Dos Santos and Brock Lesnar, as well as Mark Hunt. Overeem now aims to stop another rising, young contender and re-assert himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweights on the planet.

Unbeaten since joining the UFC roster in 2018, Sakai (15-1-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) wasted no time in cracking the heavyweight division’s top 10. Originally signed following a spectacular performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, he has since secured impressive victories against Blagoy Ivanov, Marcin Tybura and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Sakai now hopes to take advantage of his first UFC main event opportunity by earning the biggest win of his career.

Additional bouts on the card include: