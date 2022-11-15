Aline Pereira Ready To Make An Alex Pereira-Like Splash | UFC Fight Pass

Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Pereira was never afraid of hard work, and as Alex and many kickboxers before her would explain to her, it would take a grit and ability to embrace the new venture to transition smoothly to MMA. And if she’s half the fighter her brother is, she’ll be up for the task.

Pereira’s ring time has always outlasted her record. Nearly every one of her fights has gone the distance, with her winning nearly all of them via unanimous decision.

In MMA, where the flashier your performance, the bigger your checks are, Pereira is the type of fighter who is a candidate for over-exertion and getting caught. Luckily, with her Fight IQ and the guidance of her brother, Pereira knows that and is planning to stick to her guns and rack up wins however they present themselves.

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

“I think that I will become more experienced with time,” Pereira explains. “It’s like my brother always says, the knockout happens. I can’t go in there looking for the knockout, but I’m always working towards it.”

Pereira has her eyes firmly fixed on her MMA debut with Helen Peralta at LFA 147, but her brother, who’s no stranger to taking the division over, warns every flyweight out there that she’s as ready to take over the fight world as he was.

“Aline is capable of fighting anyone in the division, but she needs to take it one step at a time,” Alex Pereira said. “That time will come. We’re very focused and ready for her debut.”

Catch Aline Pereira’s MMA debut at LFA 147 by signing up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!