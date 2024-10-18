Alice Ardelean: Weathering The Storm

Fight fans are waiting to see what the 32-year-old brings to the Octagon this weekend in her second UFC bout. In July, she took a short-notice bout with Ireland’s Shauna Bannon and lost a split decision, but with a full camp, she expects to show off the form that led her to a five-fight winning streak leading up to her UFC debut. And being with Julien Williams and Fusion X-Cel for a month have her confident that the second impression will be a positive one.

“I was very comfortable in the UK,” Ardelean said. “I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I said, I'm going to do everything that's in my power to have a nice weight cut and a nice preparation for the fight. I felt like I was home before. I was nice with my family, going to training, coming back, and I'm like, I want to be uncomfortable. So that's why I came here. And obviously the team here is amazing. I was here back in February, and I was so impressed about this gym. They have a lot of UFC fighters and I'm not even surprised. The level, even to compare to the UK, is absolutely sky and Earth. So I've been working hard, and there are a lot of girls that I can spar with here, as well.”

Ardelean is currently thinking about making a permanent move to Florida, hurricanes be damned, and bringing mom and dad along for the ride. It shows the commitment Ardelean has to the game, where she believes she’s only scratching the surface of what she can do. And with a top-level team continuing to evolve her game, that will only help her make a mark in an always competitive strawweight division. But one thing they can’t give Ardelean is heart or work ethic, and luckily, she’s got both, because it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point in her career.

“I've been broke,” she said. “I worked and went to training. And unless you're a super extra talented person and you don't need that much training, you're talented and you can go work and your career will pop. But that’s not the case for me, because I am not athletic. I have to work super, super hard. I can't even do pushups and pull-ups. I'm the worst athlete. People go, yeah, don't talk so bad about yourself. It's not about talking bad about myself. I can fight. I have that fire in my heart. I love to fight. I love to get punched, I don't mind, but I'm not an athletic person. Everything is hard for me. I'm just a chubby person if I'm out of camp. But I will always be there in the gym. I wanted so bad to fight in the UFC or get to the end point, whatever that was back then when I was thinking about it. And I'm like, I'm going to do everything in order for this to happen.”