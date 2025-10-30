Alice Ardelean Is Planning Her Big Move

Ardelean already splits her time between Europe and the United States, thanks to her links with the Fusion Xcel Performance gym in Orlando, Florida, and her hopes are to eventually make the move Stateside full-time.

"Next year, I want to move to the US," Ardelean told UFC.com ahead of her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama. "That's a new thing that I want to do. I want to move to the US, in Orlando, where I train right now at Fusion, and go from there. Sharpen up my ground, because it's clear, the tape says it all, my ground is not my best thing. But that's my plan – to move to the US, train and fight."

That desire to fight has taken Ardelean from the regional scene in Europe, via a stint in South Africa, to the UFC, where she has competed three times so far.