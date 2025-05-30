Alice Ardelean Is Feeling At Peace

If you’re one of the 3.8 million people following Ardelean on TikTok, it’s hard to reconcile the idea of the jokester on social media being under the weather mentally, but it’s a reality, and one that took Ardelean by surprise. So she did something about it.

“A lot of people, including myself, never thought about that,” she said, “I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm fine, whatever. Who cares about that type of stuff?’ But I've been working on it since the last fight, and I got over that sadness, and I said, you know what? I have one more chance. I'm not even going to say anything; I'm going to do my best, go there, put the work in, I'll put in everything now. Last time, I had only been in Orlando for three weeks. And I was fit. I was just stressed. I was in the fight and I lost my focus. It happened. I took it bad and I was really sad. But like I said, I don't even have anything to say. I've been training for the past three months, I'll do what I have to do, and I'll do my best.”

If anything, Ardelean has always done that, has always showed up to fight. Sometimes that effort doesn’t get rewarded, but that’s the sport. Somebody’s got to win, and somebody’s got to lose. And while you don’t wish those post-fight feelings Ardelean had on anybody, if there’s a silver lining, it’s that she was reminded how much she cares about this.