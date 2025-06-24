Alexandre Pantoja’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

Represent the Flyweight Champ in Style for UFC 317!
Jun. 24, 2025
The UFC Unrivaled by VENUMcollection continues its legacy of blending performance and storytelling with a new custom fight kit for the flyweight king, Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja.
Make sure to keep an eye out on Saturday as he steps into the Octagon for his UFC 317 flyweight title defense against Kai Kara-France, and get yours today at UFC Store.
Pantoja cites mythological Japanese dragons, icons of power, wisdom, and good fortune as the inspiration for his shorts. The design combines this mythology with a tribute to his Brazilian roots, featuring wave-inspired graphics that reflect the iconic beaches of his homeland – coming together to form a visual blend of heritage and identity.
This limited-edition fight short was made for performance, crafted with flexible yet compressive fabric for freedom of movement and support. Whether you’re collecting the drop or wearing them into your next training session, these fight shorts capture the essence of Pantoja’s background and journey to the top. Shop now and represent the champ at UFC Store!
