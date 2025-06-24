Alexandre Pantoja’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

Pantoja cites mythological Japanese dragons, icons of power, wisdom, and good fortune as the inspiration for his shorts. The design combines this mythology with a tribute to his Brazilian roots, featuring wave-inspired graphics that reflect the iconic beaches of his homeland – coming together to form a visual blend of heritage and identity.

This limited-edition fight short was made for performance, crafted with flexible yet compressive fabric for freedom of movement and support. Whether you’re collecting the drop or wearing them into your next training session, these fight shorts capture the essence of Pantoja’s background and journey to the top. Shop now and represent the champ at UFC Store!