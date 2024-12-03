Alexandre Pantoja’s Title Reign

Embedded
Alexandre Pantoja made his first walk to the Octagon on January 28, 2017. The flyweight competed on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, falling in the semifinals of the tournament, but still earning a UFC contract shortly after.
The Brazilian has been a dominant force in the 125-pound division since his debut, having only three losses and 12 wins inside the Octagon. “The Cannibal” has never been submitted or knocked out throughout his professional career and has secured 18 of his 28 wins by finish. Even if the fight goes the distance, you can expect Pantoja to put on a show.
Saturday night at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, he looks to secure his third title defense against Japan’s Kai Asakura, who will make his first walk to the Octagon. Before the champ makes the final walk of the night inside T-Mobile Arena, let’s take a look at his title reign so far.
Vs Brandon Moreno – UFC 290 (July 8, 2023)
The first time Pantoja hoisted UFC gold was a memorable one and it was a trilogy fight with many years of history. Pantoja first faced Brandon Moreno on The Ultimate Fighter, submitting him in the second round to move onto the quarterfinals. The two then met again in 2018, with Pantoja leaving victorious once again, this time by unanimous decision.
Heading into their third fight, Moreno was the undisputed champion heading into the fight, after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo earlier that year.
The fight won Fight of the Night honors, and for good reason. Both fighters left the Octagon bloody and battered, showcasing the heart and grit on both ends. Pantoja was finding success in the grappling exchanges, while Moreno found success in the striking. Many weren’t sure how the scorecards would read after the 25 minutes were done, but it was Pantoja securing the victory by split decision, becoming the new flyweight king.
Vs Brandon Royval – UFC 296 (December 16, 2023)
The champ’s first title defense came against yet another familiar foe, as he faced Brandon Royval in a rematch. The two faced each other in August 2021, where Pantoja won the fight by submission in the second round.
It was an overall dominant performance by Pantoja, who controlled the fight on the ground, showcasing his superior grappling skills. When it went to the scorecards, it was a unanimous decision with the nod going to the champion. The Brazilian picked up his first title defense and secured his second victory of 2023.
Vs Steve Erceg – UFC 301 (May 4, 2024)
Pantoja’s second title defense came against an unexpected opponent in Australia’s Steve Erceg, who got the title shot after only three UFC fights. With Pantoja defeating both Moreno and Royval twice, it was time to bring in some new blood and that was Erceg.
The champ got to headline the event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, his hometown, which made the victory that much sweeter. But it wasn’t an easy road to victory for Pantoja, who went the full five rounds with “Astroboy”. It was a back-and-forth battle between the two, with some certainty on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. Some people believe that Erceg should’ve got his hand raised, but, in the end, it was the hometown kid that left the arena with the belt wrapped around his waist.
