Alexandre Pantoja’s Title Reign

The Brazilian has been a dominant force in the 125-pound division since his debut, having only three losses and 12 wins inside the Octagon. “The Cannibal” has never been submitted or knocked out throughout his professional career and has secured 18 of his 28 wins by finish. Even if the fight goes the distance, you can expect Pantoja to put on a show.

Saturday night at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, he looks to secure his third title defense against Japan’s Kai Asakura, who will make his first walk to the Octagon. Before the champ makes the final walk of the night inside T-Mobile Arena, let’s take a look at his title reign so far.

Vs Brandon Moreno – UFC 290 (July 8, 2023)