Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Another Chance To Prove He’s The Champion

Pantoja will look to complete the third straight defense of his 125-pound crown when he faces former RIZIN FF bantamweight champion Kai Asakura in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

“A Las Vegas main event…I feel like Elvis Presley!” Pantoja told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be my third fight at T-Mobile Arena, and I love it. I love the moment, the feeling, my family’s coming, everybody’s super-excited. It’s before Christmas, so it’s much better. Let’s go!”

The assignment for Pantoja this weekend is different to most challenges a UFC champion would normally face. Typically, fighters have to work their way up the rankings to earn a shot at the belt. But this weekend, Japanese superstar Asakura arrives in the UFC to challenge for the flyweight title in his Octagon debut.