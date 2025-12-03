Alexandre Pantoja | Viva Las Vegas

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

But against “The Kais,” he was aggressive, but in a more focused manner, dragging each one to the deck quickly and showing that he not only knew the path of least resistance, but that he was going to follow that road as well.

“I feel I’m getting more confidence after my fights for titles,” Pantoja said when asked about his last two successful title defenses and the improvements he’s made since becoming champion. “I think I can spend more money (on) myself, to care more about myself. I invest in myself — in my diet, in my body, and I’m more mature, so I don’t make mistakes. I don’t eat sugar, I eat very clean, try to sleep very well. I think all this makes a big difference when I go to training — I train much better — and I can perform much better.

Watch UFC 323 Embedded

“All that comes with my age, and I started to believe more in myself,” he added. “I started to believe I can do something spectacular in my fights.”

He gets the opportunity to make it three straight spectacular performances on Saturday night, when he and Van stand across from one another with the flyweight title hanging in the balance.

At the start of the year, the odds on Van being the one opposing Pantoja in his annual December appearance would have been relatively high, as the Houston-based challenger had lost to Charles Johnson back in the summer and was in the process of building himself back up. But impressive performances against Rei Tsuruya and Bruno Silva showed Van was more than just an intriguing prospect, and an injury to Manel Kape opened the door for the UFC’s first athlete from Myanmar to step into a No. 1 contender bout against Brandon Rovyal.