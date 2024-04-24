Alexandre Pantoja | TUF Beginnings

It was clear from the jump that Pantoja had potential, as he was the No. 1 ranked flyweight in the tournament after the fighter evaluation. He kicked off the show with a bout with No. 16 ranked Brandon Moreno, who went on to become a two-time flyweight champion and superstar in his own right.

Pantoja vs Moreno was a firefight, but in the second round, Pantoja was able to lock up a rear naked choke submission to move on in the competition. His next bout came against future contender Kai Kara-France, which he won by unanimous decision.

The fact that Pantoja had to go through two flyweights who today, eight years later, are currently ranked inside the 125-pound top five is wild. It shows just how tough Pantoja’s path through the tournament was.