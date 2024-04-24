 Skip to main content
Alexandre Pantoja prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Brandon Moreno during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Benavidez vs Team Cejudo at the UFC TUF Gym on July 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja | TUF Beginnings

Recap UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja’s Beginnings As A Competitor On Season 24 Of The Ultimate Fighter
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Apr. 24, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja’s journey to the belt was no joke. It took the Rio de Janeiro native almost sixteen years and 31 professional fights to become the UFC flyweight champion, but “The Cannibal” would not be denied.

What makes Pantoja’s rise so special is that it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses; he’s used setbacks to evolve as a fighter and blossom into the champion we recognize today.

Get To Know Alexandre Pantoja

In 2016, Pantoja participated on The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, which featured sixteen flyweight fighters who were champions in other promotions. The winner of the tournament would fight Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title. The coaches of the season were flyweight contenders Joseph Benavidez and Henry Cejudo.

Alexandre Pantoja poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on July 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Spanier/Zuffa LLC)
It was clear from the jump that Pantoja had potential, as he was the No. 1 ranked flyweight in the tournament after the fighter evaluation. He kicked off the show with a bout with No. 16 ranked Brandon Moreno, who went on to become a two-time flyweight champion and superstar in his own right.

Pantoja vs Moreno was a firefight, but in the second round, Pantoja was able to lock up a rear naked choke submission to move on in the competition. His next bout came against future contender Kai Kara-France, which he won by unanimous decision.

The fact that Pantoja had to go through two flyweights who today, eight years later, are currently ranked inside the 125-pound top five is wild. It shows just how tough Pantoja’s path through the tournament was.

Alexandre Pantoja warms up before facing Brandon Moreno during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Benavidez vs Team Cejudo at the UFC TUF Gym on July 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Pantoja would fail to defeat Hiromasa Ogikubo in the semifinals and was eliminated from the tournament. UFC did not ignore the potential they saw in Pantoja, though, giving him a contract and quickly matching him up with fellow TUF castmate Eric Shelton for his UFC debut.

Although he didn’t win TUF, the show gave the world an opportunity to really appreciate the flyweight division and to see just how talented fighters like Pantoja are. Today, the flyweight division is known for delivering incredible fights that operate at a high pace with premium technical skills. Other well-known flyweights from Pantoja’s season of TUF included Moreno, Kara-France, Matt Schnell, and Tim Elliott. It was a pretty special crop of athletes.

Today, Pantoja is the champ of the division, and while he didn’t win the show, there is no doubt how important that season of The Ultimate Fighter was not only for Pantoja, but for the next generation of flyweights.

Pantoja is set to defend his title versus surging contender Steve Erceg on May 4 in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro. UFC 301 will be Pantoja’s first time fighting in Brazil since joining the UFC and it will also serve as his first main event.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

