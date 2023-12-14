Alexandre Pantoja Poised To Defend His Well-Deserved Throne

Countdown
“I’ve been feeling like a champion for a long time, and July 8th, that’s the day I’m gonna prove it for everybody. All the world will know about me July 8th.”
Those were the words Alexandre Pantoja told me a couple days prior to his flyweight title clash with Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.
That evening, in the co-main event of the annual International Fight Week extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena, the familiar foes combined to put forth an instant classic — the challenger coming out of the gates sharply, only for the champion to immediately respond, setting the stage for a tense, competitive battle that went all five rounds and left everyone wondering who would emerge victorious as the bloodied and exhausted combatants stood on either side of referee Jason Herzog, impatiently waiting to know the outcome.
Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Pantoja was declared the winner and instantly collapsed face-first to the canvas, understandably overcome with emotions.
“I was ready for that moment,” the champion said in regards to claiming the flyweight title in July, just a few days out from defending his belt against Brandon Royval in the co-main event of UFC 296. “I worked very hard for that moment, and a lot of people were with me in that moment.
“I put a lot into that fight; I put my heart (into that fight). Because I beat Moreno two times before, I knew I can beat him again, and it gave me a lot of motivation to go fight, but I forgot my techniques; I just go hard, put pressure.”
MORE PANTOJA: The Story Of How Alexandre Pantoja Proved Who He Was | Get To Know The Champ | Pantoja’s Five Favorite UFC Fights | Pantoja Breaks Down The Flyweight Division
The champion chuckles at the admission, an acknowledgement that despite earning the victory, he knows there were still elements he needed to clean up about his performance.
“Moreno was good on that night,” he added, nodding his head. “He was prime Moreno; no one can (argue) that because of how good he did on that night.”
That final piece clearly means something to Pantoja, and you can understand why.
Alexandre Pantoja Fight Week Interview | UFC 296
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alexandre Pantoja Fight Week Interview | UFC 296
/
All too often in this sport, victories are picked apart and heavily scrutinized — fans and media eager to diminish a given performance for any number of reasons, instantly working to lessen the impact of a hard-earned triumph to avoid giving the victor too much credit for their efforts.
But it’s impossible to do that with Pantoja’s title-winning effort against Moreno because, as he said, the champion was on point that evening, with one official and many others that watched the tense, back-and-forth battle believing he had done enough to merit the victory.
WATCH: UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Breaks Down The 125-Pound Division
Given the difficult road he traveled to finally reach the top of the flyweight ranks, the 32-year-old Brazilian titleholder didn’t want anything but the best version of his former Ultimate Fighter housemate. He took pride in pushing Moreno to be better by defeating him twice earlier in their careers and relished the opportunity to show that while the Mexican standout had clearly elevated his game, he has as well.
And he feels the same way heading into his clash with Royval this weekend.
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Co-Main Event Preview | UFC 296
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval Co-Main Event Preview | UFC 296
/
“I respect Royval a lot, and I expect the best Royval ever,” he said in regard to the man that will stand opposite him on Saturday night, looking to end his title reign before it ever really gets started. “It’s a big opportunity to fight with guys at this high level.”
Just like with Moreno, Pantoja has a history with Royval.
The two men faced off in the summer of 2021, with Pantoja collecting a second-round submission win over the Factory X representative; scoring his second consecutive victory while handing Royval a second straight defeat as the two men’s paths momentarily diverged.
How To Watch UFC 296 From Your Country
It was following that contest that Pantoja looked outside the Octagon and politely asked Moreno if he would like to face him in December for the title, playfully mentioning his prior results over the then-champion, who was cageside working on the Spanish broadcast, before praising Moreno for the work he’d done since their last meeting.
Free Fight | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 1
/
Since that summer evening at the UFC APEX, Pantoja has earned two more victories after recovering from knee surgery, finally getting that championship fight with Moreno and taking his place on the flyweight throne. Royval has fought three times, following up a split decision win over Rogerio Bontorin with consecutive first-round finishes of Matt Schnell and Matheus Nicolau to secure this rematch with the newly minted champion.
“Brandon Royval is a very phenomenal fighter, I’m very excited to fight with him again,” said the Brazilian, who carries a 26-5 record and four-fight winning streak into his first title defense on Saturday night. “He has a lot of skills, he’s coming from three victories, two bonuses, and it’s gonna be awesome to fight with him this time because his level has come up, and I’m excited to be a part of that.
WATCH: UFC 296 Embedded | All Episodes
“I feel more relaxed this time. I put pressure on myself because I know how much Royval wants that belt because my last fight was for the belt; I know about motivation.
“I feel a little bad because I know how much this kid worked for this moment,” he added. “But I need to prove how good I am, for myself.”
He genuinely means that, too.
Alexandre Pantoja's Five Favorite Fights | UFC 296
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Alexandre Pantoja's Five Favorite Fights | UFC 296
/
In a sport where most are unconcerned or unaware of the wants and feelings of others, the UFC flyweight champion earnestly carries some regret that he has to dash the championship hopes of the man that will stand opposite him this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.
While most try to tell themselves they’re different — that no one else struggled the way they did, wants it as bad as they do, works as diligently as they do — Pantoja sees the commonality between himself and his contemporaries; praising them for their performances, acknowledging the effort that went into reaching this position, and understanding the harsh, but simple reality that in order for one person’s dreams to come true, another’s have to be dashed, and he doesn’t take any of it lightly.
“I’m a true fighter and a true guy — I just tell the truth all the time,” he said. “I’m still with my feet on the ground. I know December 16th I have a big fight coming, and I appreciate the opportunity.
“I’m the champion and everybody wants to go fight the champion, but this is why I fight — to fight with the best guys.”
Should he get through this one, the champion will have momentarily exhausted his potential rematches against opponents named Brandon, but a possible sequel with Manel Kape could still be in his future.
Or maybe it’s a fight with Amir Albazi. Or Kai Kara-France. Or one of the young, ascending names in the division.
Whoever it may be, Pantoja is excited about the opportunities, but, for now, he’s only focused on one thing: another championship victory on Saturday night.
“I’m very glad to be the guy (everyone is chasing), but now, December 16th, Royval,” he said. “And after that, let’s go to the next one!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Fight Coverage
UFC 296 Breakdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Embedded