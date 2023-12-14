Alexandre Pantoja Poised To Defend His Well-Deserved Throne

“I was ready for that moment,” the champion said in regards to claiming the flyweight title in July, just a few days out from defending his belt against Brandon Royval in the co-main event of UFC 296. “I worked very hard for that moment, and a lot of people were with me in that moment.

“I put a lot into that fight; I put my heart (into that fight). Because I beat Moreno two times before, I knew I can beat him again, and it gave me a lot of motivation to go fight, but I forgot my techniques; I just go hard, put pressure.”

The champion chuckles at the admission, an acknowledgement that despite earning the victory, he knows there were still elements he needed to clean up about his performance.

“Moreno was good on that night,” he added, nodding his head. “He was prime Moreno; no one can (argue) that because of how good he did on that night.”

That final piece clearly means something to Pantoja, and you can understand why.