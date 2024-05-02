ALEXANDRE PANTOJA: HOMECOMING KING

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I feel my life is like that movie because God gave me the answers in my life,” continued Pantoja, whose path to the top of the flyweight division began with the decision to relocate to South Florida in order to train under Marcos da Matta at American Top Team and included a detour or two along the way. “I lose, I have bad moments, I cry, I’m back to Brazil, working a lot of jobs, but, at the right moment, I know the answers because I lived that.

“I can’t believe God gave this moment for me — back to Brazil, first time I fight for the UFC in Brazil, with my belt, like a champ, like a king; this is incredible for me.

“You don’t make a movie with that — you need to make a book, with a lot of chapters; that’s the only thing I can say,” he added excitedly. “I worked a lot for this to happen.”

The work wasn’t always confined to the mats at ATT, either.

UFC 301 Embedded | All Episodes

At one point during his march towards the title, Pantoja opted to make a little additional money on the side by driving for Uber Eats, which became a “Can You Believe It!?” story for many covering the sport.

But when asked about the experience, the flyweight champion is quick to detail how that period of his life was just another chapter in the story of his rise to the title, one that imbued him the strength he needed to take those final steps and claim the belt last summer.