Alexandre Pantoja | Enjoying The Moment Differently This Time

While you might envision the Brazilian challenger to be amped up and buzzing with excitement, intensity or both, the returning 36-year-old is instead operating from a place of appreciation — grateful for the opportunity in front of him and the chance to experience fight week as the challenger for the first time, in the city where his professional dreams took a major step forward.

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“I feel super-excited, super-happy to come to (Los Angeles),” Pantoja said. “It’s the first city I came to in America. It’s so nice coming here — I have some friends sending me photos from banners in the streets, and it’s so nice to have that.

“I came here in 2014 to start my dream, start my whole career, and back to L.A. to have this opportunity after 10 months (is great).

“The first time when I fought with (Brandon) Moreno, it’s all my life in this moment; I fought my whole life, did a lot of sacrifices for this moment,” continued the former champion, who claimed the title from Moreno at UFC 290 in the summer of 2023.