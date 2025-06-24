Alexandre Pantoja | An All-Time Great

What is perhaps most impressive is Pantoja’s strength of schedule. As the rankings currently stand, he holds six wins over the top 15 and three of the top 5, as well as a win over Kara-France during their season of The Ultimate Fighter nine years ago. That dominance played a part in Erceg getting a title shot in just his fourth UFC bout and why Kai Asakura jumped right into a title fight in his Octagon debut.

Pantoja’s excellence isn’t just told in the numbers and names. It’s how he fights, as well. When Pantoja makes the walk, he does so with every intention of leaving everything in the Octagon, leading to six performance bonuses (tied for third all-time among flyweights). He appears to love a dogfight, and his ability to dig deep when the moment calls for it is uncanny.

On multiple occasions, Pantoja has looked worn down while his opponent gains momentum, and he is able to pull out a takedown or flurry to halt his foe’s charge and regain control of the fight. The stats speak to this. In his four title fights, Pantoja scored six, eight, nine and three takedowns, respectively.