Alexandr Romanov Leads Next Generation of Heavyweights

Leaner, faster and more diverse in what they’re capable of doing inside the Octagon, athletes like Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall have found success in recent years utilizing speed rather than sheer power or size to have an advantage over their opponents.

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Prelims Air Live On ABC & ESPN!

The next fighter in line to follow in their footsteps is Alexandr Romanov, an undefeated Moldovan wrestler who’s been on the winning end of five rather one-sided bouts since coming to the UFC in 2020.

Earning three submissions and one TKO in that span, Romanov is difficult for any opponent to handle, anywhere the fight goes. And being so well-versed in martial arts is something that “King Kong” attributes to his success. Rather than specializing in one specific set of skills, why not try to be the best all-around fighter to compete with every discipline?