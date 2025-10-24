Alexander Volkov Still Having Fun After All These Years

The fact that Alexander Volkov just got one year closer to being 40, combined with the beers, cars, and motorcycle rides that are featured on his wildly entertaining Instagram page might lead you to believe that the Russian heavyweight is going through some kind of “mid-life crisis.”
In reality, it’s less crisis and more “what else is there to do in Las Vegas when you’ve got heaps of free time?”
“I was always like this; I just didn’t know people didn’t realize this,” explained Volkov when asked about his skit-heavy feed just a few days ahead of his birthday and his return to action against Jailton Almeida at UFC 321. “I’m kind of an introvert to be honest, so I have this problem like all introverts (where I’m) always thinking everybody understands me, but people don’t know me (very well), so I started to show this different side of my life.
“Vegas has also had an effect on it because with less time spent on the drive to the gym or for different things, I have more time to film something, do fun stuff,” he added with a chuckle. “I have free time to do this and to show myself, so I try to use it.”
The now 37-year-old standout relocated to the desert MMA haven a of couple years ago, pointing to the quality team at Porrada Training Center he’s aligned himself with and the availability of the UFC Performance Institute as key factors in his decision to set up shop in Las Vegas full-time.
“The drive to practice is short, everything is very close,” said Volkov, touching on more of the positives about his adopted hometown. “I have everything for my work, everything is good, and my wife and kids like this place. In Vegas, we have a really big Russian community, so I feel pretty comfortable there.”
And being comfortable has allowed the Top 10 mainstay to let his hair down, literally and figuratively.
Now sporting shoulder-length locks, the heavyweight veteran feels more at ease than in past interviews. Some of that is surely down to the fact that his English has continued to become stronger and he’s able to confidently express himself in his second language more than before, but there is also something just more relaxed about the heavyweight standout.
It’s almost as if the last 10 months — from the time of his debated split decision loss to Ciryl Gane last year at UFC 310 to now — have provided him with a chance to step back, do some things he’s wanted to do for himself, and enjoy the less serious side of life a little more.
Along with returning home to Russia for a vacation and touring around parts of the United States, Volkov has spent the time between his last appearance and this weekend’s clash with Almeida putting on the gi and competing in jiu jitsu competitions, spinning around his neighborhood on a friend’s motorcycle, and deciding that there was a better “mid-life crisis” mode of transportation that felt like a better choice.
“As a middle-aged guy, I wanted to try this bike one day,” Volkov said with a smile. “I’m not a biker, but I tried, and after I tried, I said to myself, ‘It’s not (for me); it’s too dangerous.’ I don’t feel comfortable on a bike, so the next week, I bought a convertible Mustang.”
In addition to having fun, Volkov has spent some time reflecting on his career, which began all the way back in 2009 and has thus far yielded a 38-11 professional record, making Saturday’s bout at UFC 321 a milestone appearance.
“It means I’m getting old!” he joked when asked about stepping into the Octagon for his 50th professional appearance. “It’s kind of a big number; we’ll see if I can reach 10 more.
“I’m really proud of myself with this,” continued Volkov, offering a more earnest reflection on the achievement and what it means to him. “I spent a big part of my career in the UFC, and going back to the time when I was young, that was a really big dream. Now I’m here as a veteran of the UFC. It’s hard to understand from the outside, as fans, but it’s just a big dream.
“Sometimes I feel like it’s just a normal life, nothing is special with me, but it’s a lot of special things,” he added, articulating a feeling and sensation familiar to many with unconventional jobs, myself very much included. “To be here for a long time, to be on top is a special thing, so I try to be proud of myself for this.”
As he should, because as much as we always talk about heavyweights having a longer shelf life than their contemporaries in the lighter weight classic, Volkov has been competing at a high level for well over a dozen years now, constantly facing off with the best the sport has to offer, and coming away on the positive side of things far more frequently than not.
Less than a month shy of the 10-year anniversary of his UFC debut, Volkov is closer to challenging for the heavyweight title now than he has been at any other point in his career, and like everyone else, he is deeply interested in seeing how things play out in Saturday night’s championship main event.
“It’s a new time, new era for UFC heavyweights after old champs like Stipe Miocic retired, Jon Jones retired, so it’s a new era,” offered Volkov, who has faced off with both the champion Tom Aspinall and challenger Ciryl Gane in the past. “Something will change after this fight, so it’s interesting what happens in this fight because something different automatically will happen (in the division).
“It’s very interesting who will be winning the title fight,” he added. “We’ll see how the champion will show himself, how Gane will be ready for this fight; it’s a pretty interesting fight.”
Given his history with each man, Volkov feels like a logical option for whoever departs Etihad Arena on Saturday night with the heavyweight title set to be added to their carry-on prior to their flight home. But for the time being, his focus is exclusively on the hulking Brazilian grappler that will be standing across from him this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
“Honestly, I don’t think about it too much,” he said when asked about earning a title shot with a win at UF 321. “If it happens, it happens, and it will be cool, but right now, I’m concentrating on Jailton Almeida.”
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’21, Almeida has posted an 8-1 record through his first nine trips in the Octagon, having posted a pair of stoppage wins over Alexandr Romanov and Serghei Spivac since suffering his lone setback last March at UFC 299.
As well as Almeida has fared overall, the one time he did falter was his first date with a Top 5 mainstay, Curtis Blaydes, and Volkov is poised to try and replicate that result this weekend.
“Of course, his (strength) is his grappling skills, his wrestling — he’s shown it in every fight — so I should be ready for that mostly,” he said, offering his thoughts on Almeida as an opponent and how he’s prepared to deal with the powerful Brazilian. “All my camp I prepared for this.
“I can’t imagine that I could do a better camp than I did; I see changes from the beginning to the end. We did such a good job — I was tired for these two months, the coaches pushed me and pushed me, and I got to a level I didn’t know I could be. I feel my evolution in this game, so it’s a chance for me to show my new skills, maybe; we’ll see.”
He smiled when offering the slight hedge, but circled back to provide a slightly more confident forecast for how things may go this weekend.
“He’s really good in the grappling, and he’s more used to this, but it’s interesting for me (to see) what I can do with him in the Octagon,” offered Volkov. “I believe I can knock him out in this fight; maybe catching him from on top in some ground positions.
“I really believe in myself this weekend.”