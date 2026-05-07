Alexander Volkov Out To Remind People Of His Place In The Heavyweight Division

While there isn’t a belt on the line, the veteran did get the fight that he asked for, and he intends to use Saturday’s matchup with Cortes Acosta and another opportunity to remind everyone of his skill level and place in the divisional hierarchy.

“He has hype, so everybody is watching him, and sometimes people forget that other fighters are also here,” Volkov said. “It’s not just about winning because you can beat fighters with not a very high level and think you beat very hard opponents. So many people that he beat, I can get on short notice and beat them too, so it’s not a big deal… His main point is that he’s very confident in himself. The fight where he got eye-poked and then came back, he showed that. He’s very confident in himself until the end, he has hard punch, he’s very durable, but I should test him.

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“He’s never met a guy with my skills — so experienced, so well-rounded. I should test him for sure, and I think I can beat him.”

Only two men are positioned ahead of Volkov in the rankings — Aspinall and Gane — and most that watched his bout with the latter at UFC 310 feel like two of the three judges got it wrong. The man one spot behind him, fellow Russian and former opponent Sergei Pavlovich, is coming off a win over Cortes Acosta last August, but is scheduled to face No. 14 Tallison Teixeira later this month in Macau. Meanwhile, recent Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Josh Hokit had a rocket strapped to his back after beating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327. Now, he is set to face Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 and feels like a prime candidate to skip the line with another win.