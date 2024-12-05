Alexander Volkov Loves The Learning Process

While years of fights provided opportunities for Volkov to improve, his admission of complacency seems to have flipped the switch. The new Volkov is more aggressive, more well-rounded, and, honestly, much more personable during fight week. While Volkov has come off as quieter in interviews and in public previously, he seems to be embracing all that comes with the fight game in recent years.

His personality was on display in the lead-up to his fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier this summer. Volkov played to the crowd during open workouts as much as any of the athletes who appeared, and he turned some heads when his “style coach” combed his hair between rounds with one of the most feared knockout artists in the division.

Laughs aside, Volkov said his openness is an intentional development. While he enjoys and appreciates the fans he made across the world, he wants all fans to feel a connection with him, and to do that, he knows he has to show more of his personality to the public.

It’s all for naught, however, if he doesn’t get his hand raised. Volkov isn’t married to the idea of the fight playing out a certain way, nor is he getting ahead of himself as far as what may come should he exact his revenge on Gane. He jokingly said it is a “dark time” for the heavyweights in the title picture with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall yet to unify the heavyweight title. But, that’s for another time. For now, Volkov is excited at the prospect at getting back one of his losses and racking up a fifth win in a row.

“I just have to be myself,” Volkov said. “I have to show all skills I show in the gym. I will be myself. I will be technical, strong, good cardio, everything I have. I will have my best performance.”