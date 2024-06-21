Alexander Volkov: "I'm Looking For The Belt, I'm Looking For The Title"

Process of elimination. If he wants to get in the conversation to face champion Jon Jones or interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, he had to face Pavlovich.

“With all our history, our friendship, our sparring partner relationship, it was very hard to make this fight,” Volkov admitted. “But I have a three-fight win streak and I do not have any choice to cancel this fight. I have to get to my goal. I'm looking for the belt, I'm looking for the title. I've already fought with many of top guys in the UFC, and it's my time to get the belt, so I just have to go to the Octagon and do my job.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

The Octagon where Volkov will attempt to make it four straight is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and while “Drago” knows the task ahead of him, it doesn’t matter where the fight is as long as he leaves victorious and gets closer to his goal. That won’t be easy with the hard-hitting Pavlovich, who has ended all six of his UFC wins by knockout inside a single round. Add in the fact that the two are familiar with one another, and that’s another mountain to climb.

“I don’t think there is anybody else who knows my fighting style and my skills better than Pavlovich in the UFC right now because we trained with him a pretty long time. We spent a lot of hours together doing a lot of techniques and this is why he probably knows everything he has to know and needs to know for this fight. This will make this fight harder for me and a big challenge, and I will try to show the best I have and maybe something he’s never seen before.”