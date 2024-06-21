 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkov: "I'm Looking For The Belt, I'm Looking For The Title"

The Road To Winning A UFC Belt Is Not An Easy One, Especially When Your Upcoming Opponent Has Trained With You In The Past
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X @thomasgerbasi • Jun. 21, 2024

Call it the MMA version of process of elimination. Alexander Volkov has a three-fight winning streak and wants a heavyweight title shot. Fellow Russian and former training partner Sergei Pavlovich is the only fighter in the Top Five he hasn’t fought.

Process of elimination. If he wants to get in the conversation to face champion Jon Jones or interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, he had to face Pavlovich.

“With all our history, our friendship, our sparring partner relationship, it was very hard to make this fight,” Volkov admitted. “But I have a three-fight win streak and I do not have any choice to cancel this fight. I have to get to my goal. I'm looking for the belt, I'm looking for the title. I've already fought with many of top guys in the UFC, and it's my time to get the belt, so I just have to go to the Octagon and do my job.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

The Octagon where Volkov will attempt to make it four straight is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and while “Drago” knows the task ahead of him, it doesn’t matter where the fight is as long as he leaves victorious and gets closer to his goal. That won’t be easy with the hard-hitting Pavlovich, who has ended all six of his UFC wins by knockout inside a single round. Add in the fact that the two are familiar with one another, and that’s another mountain to climb.

“I don’t think there is anybody else who knows my fighting style and my skills better than Pavlovich in the UFC right now because we trained with him a pretty long time. We spent a lot of hours together doing a lot of techniques and this is why he probably knows everything he has to know and needs to know for this fight. This will make this fight harder for me and a big challenge, and I will try to show the best I have and maybe something he’s never seen before.”

Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Luckily, the 35-year-old Volkov has plenty of tricks up his sleeve garnered from 47 pro fights, and when you add that experience to a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt he’s shown off in his most recent fight last September, a submission win over Tai Tuivasa. The victory over the Aussie slugger came on the heels of TKO wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexandr Romanov, putting his March 2022 loss to Aspinall far in the rearview mirror.

Order UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 

But to get back to Aspinall (or Jones), he has to first beat Pavlovich, whose last three victories came against Curtis Blaydes, Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis before he ran into Aspinall in their interim title bout last November. Now both fighters have something to prove to the Brit, but only one will get in line for a rematch with him if they emerge victorious. And Volkov believes he’ll be the last man standing in Riyadh.  

1 / 15

Photo Gallery | UFC Saudi Arabia Open Workouts

1
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

2
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

3
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

4
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
5
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
6
Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Robert Whittaker participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

7
Sergei Pavlovich participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
8
Sergei Pavlovich participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Sergei Pavlovich participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

9
Sergei Pavlovich participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Sergei Pavlovich participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

10
Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

11
Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
12
Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

13
Ikram Aliskerov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
14
Ikram Aliskerov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Ikram Aliskerov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

15
Ikram Aliskerov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Ikram Aliskerov participates at the open workouts for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

“I'm in a good position right now in the UFC and I need some opponent who is at the top,” he said. “I already fought with a few guys who now on top of me (in the rankings) and now this is my goal to get a title shot a after win over Sergei Pavlovich.”

And in the process, Volkov expects that he and his compatriot will put on a show. 

MORE UFC SAUDI ARABIA: Co-Main Event Spotlight | Fighters On The Rise

“It's a good fight for me, a good fight for him,” he said. “Maybe it will be a good fight for all the fans. We're both good strikers, both have really good standup skills, and we'll show it. Two big guys with good striking and skills are going to punch each other. That's it.” 

 

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..

Tags
UFC Saudi Arabia
Leon Edwards
Special Feature

Day Off | Leon Edwards

We Spend The Day With The Welterweight Champion In His Hometown, Ahead Of His Big Meeting With Belal Muhammad At UFC 304 In Manchester July 27

Watch the Video
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…

VIP And General Admission Tickets On Sale now; Event To Stream Exclusively Around The Globe Live And Free On Rumble 

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC Airing June 7th on The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video