Alexander Volkov Channeling "Drago" Persona

Rather than lament what was lost and thirst for a rematch, the 38-fight veteran views the setback as an overall positive, just as he does with the rest of the scattered blemishes that fleck his impressive resume.

“I wish there were less losses, but most of them happened at the beginning of my career due to lack of experience,” said Volkov, who went 9-3 over his first dozen fights and is 22-4 since. “However, those mistakes helped me to become a better fighter.

“That fight, strange as it may sound, had more positive rather than entirely negative effect,” he continued in reference to the bout with Lewis, which launched “The Black Beast” into a championship clash with Daniel Cormier one month later at UFC 230. “I did my best to realize my strategy, and the loss itself gave me a motivation for further development, for self-improvement, so, I have no problem with that.”

It’s much the same when it comes to the reality of life in the heavyweight division at the moment.

“I don’t think too much on the situation,” said Volkov when asked about the congestion at the top of the division, choosing instead to remain focused on the things he can control and doing what he can in order to improve his place in the pecking order. “Everything is going as it should. I work a lot and test myself in bouts. Discipline is the main factor for success that we focus on in our work.”

And it’s that discipline, that focus that he sees carrying him to victory on Saturday night when he steps into the Octagon with Blaydes.

The 29-year-old American is one of the more dynamic talents in the heavyweight ranks — a former junior college National champion wrestler who has added sharp, powerful striking to his repertoire over the last several years, as exhibited by his second-round stoppage win over former champ Junior Dos Santos last time out.