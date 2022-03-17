Alexander Volkov Always Wants To Show Evolution

Though he hails from the northwest part of the country, the fans down in London will undoubtedly be united behind the Manchester man, as the only time territorial lines are truly drawn in a sporting competition are on the pitch, where rivalries between and within cities are strong.

As such, Volkov knows he’s not likely to garner the same kind of warm reception and appreciative response from the crowd as he did four years ago, and he’s accepting of that, dipping into a little professional wrestling parlance to explain the dichotomy of this weekend’s heavyweight duel.

“I’m ready for that because after all, our sport is also a show, and in good shows, there are always heels and faces,” he said, using terms more synonymous with the action in the squared circle than the UFC cage. “Sometimes I’m playing face, but Saturday, I’ll be a heel.

“It’s all to entertain the crowd, and if they’re happy, I’m happy.”

With Aspinall being just four fights into his UFC journey, many have framed this fight as a litmus test for the ascendant British talent, positioning Volkov as “the old warhorse” the younger fighter has to contend with in order to prove he’s ready to compete with the best in the division.

While there is some validity to the framing from a rankings and experience perspective, Volkov does take umbrage with one part of the depiction.