Alexander Volkov | Always Trying to Entertain

A staple in the top-5 who has won six of his last seven (the lone setback being a debated split decision loss to current champ Ciryl Gane), the soon-to-be 38-year-old frequently seems to be the one getting passed over for prime matchups. Next month, Josh Hokit will challenge Gane for the undisputed title at Madison Square Garden and in December, compatriot Sergei Pavlovich, whom he beat in the summer of 2024, faces off with Alex Pereira in a high-profile matchup at UFC 335 This weekend, Volkov faces off with Rizvan Kuniev, a skilled, but somewhat unheralded Dana White’s Contender Series grad on the UFC 333 main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

“I am who I am,” Volkov said. “I am a fighter. Everybody sees what I do, who I’m (beating), all my past. Nobody in the division goes through the past I’ve gone through… I’m still here, still improving myself, which is more important for me… I want to take this title to collect it for some goals, for my mother and father, for myself to put it on the wall, but nothing more.

“If I don’t get it now, maybe I will get it later, maybe not, but it will not make me better or worse.”