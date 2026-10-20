Alexander Volkov | Always Trying to Entertain

Fighting does not define Alexander Volkov. As such, the Russian heavyweight is not as bothered by his current positioning in the title chase you might think.
A staple in the top-5 who has won six of his last seven (the lone setback being a debated split decision loss to current champ Ciryl Gane), the soon-to-be 38-year-old frequently seems to be the one getting passed over for prime matchups. Next month, Josh Hokit will challenge Gane for the undisputed title at Madison Square Garden and in December, compatriot Sergei Pavlovich, whom he beat in the summer of 2024, faces off with Alex Pereira in a high-profile matchup at UFC 335 This weekend, Volkov faces off with Rizvan Kuniev, a skilled, but somewhat unheralded Dana White’s Contender Series grad on the UFC 333 main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
“I am who I am,” Volkov said. “I am a fighter. Everybody sees what I do, who I’m (beating), all my past. Nobody in the division goes through the past I’ve gone through… I’m still here, still improving myself, which is more important for me… I want to take this title to collect it for some goals, for my mother and father, for myself to put it on the wall, but nothing more.
“If I don’t get it now, maybe I will get it later, maybe not, but it will not make me better or worse.”
You honestly couldn’t find a healthier approach to take in the current MMA landscape. Sure, winning is always going to be important, but a greater emphasis has been placed on how you win — sometimes even above who you beat — and the amount of engagement an athlete generates with the fans too. It seems finishes over less-experienced competition resonate more than hard-fought wins over seasoned competition.
Breakdown Of The Full UFC 333 Fight Card
But everyone’s idea of what is or isn’t entertaining differs, which is part of where Volkov gets hung up.
“First, there is the reason I need to remind everyone, and the reason is to take the belt,” he said. “So, we change the question to ‘What do I need to do to take the belt?’ … Maybe finish this guy, be ‘entertaining’ like everyone is saying about the sport now… When they speak about entertainment, when they speak about professional wrestling, I understand this. I was very entertained when I was a kid watching professional wrestling, and I also was at WrestleMania last year. But when you speak about fights, yeah, it’s entertaining, but in a different way.
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“Entertainment of fights is in that it’s unpredictable. When it’s more unpredictable, it’s more entertaining. People like drama in their fights, something changes, like you’re reading a very interesting story that turns in a crazy way you didn’t expect. In the best way, I want to provide entertainment.”
To a person, every athlete wants to dispatch their opponent as quickly as possible, but doing so is easier said than done, especially as they climb the rankings and face stiffer competition.
Volkov has fought 51 times as a professional, earning 40 wins with 28 by way of stoppage. Across his 14 UFC victories, half of them have come inside the distance, which is on-par with the numbers put up by top-10 staples like Cortes Acosta and Curtis Blaydes, and not far behind Gane.
FULL FIGHTS: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling | Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
“I will try to beat him up, I will try to knock him out, but if you’re watching me for 51 more fights, what can I do that is new?” he asked rhetorically. “People like finishes, but the difference between winning and losing in terms of finishing is (so small)… If I can find this difference, of course I will knock him out. I have enough power.”
Volkov is, without question, one of the best heavyweights on the planet. In his last 12 fights, he is 9-3 with wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Pavlovich and Cortes Acosta and losing only to Gane (twice) and former champion Tom Aspinall.
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But simply winning isn’t enough, so he stepped up his social media efforts and learned to communicate in English without translator. When he steps into the Octagon to face Kuniev, he does so with the same intention as his last 19 trips there: to finish his work before all 15 minutes have elapsed.
“Maybe I could answer this question shortly like, ‘I will beat him’ but I want to explain myself,” Volkov said, almost apologetically before smiling and adding, “I will try to punch him in the face and knock him out to make for everyone more entertainment.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.