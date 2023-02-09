Alexander Volkanovski's Chance To Separate Himself From The Rest

After successfully defending his title — and surviving a couple scary chokes — against Brian Ortega in his lobe appearance of 2021, the 34-year-old featherweight champion turned in consecutive dominant efforts last year to cement his standing as the top pound-for-pound talent in the sport. In April, he ran through Chan Sung Jung, battering “The Korean Zombie” to where the fight was halted just 45 seconds into the fourth round. Less than three months later, he boxed up long-time rival Max Holloway in their third meeting, posting a third straight victory over the former champion to close that chapter of his career and leave no questions about his superiority in the 145-pound weight class.

“2022 was a big year,” Volkanovski told UFC.com's Zac Pacleb on Wednesday afternoon, just a few days ahead of his clash with Makhachev, where he looks to become the fifth two-weight world champion in UFC history. “It set me up for this opportunity and set me up for an even bigger 2023.

“(2022) was massive, but 2023 is gonna be the year everyone will always remember and talk about.”

Volkanovski has never been one to rest on his laurels, and even when asked about the personal significance of ending things with Holloway and reenforcing is place atop the featherweight division, his focus is on the task in front of him and chasing down the next challenge.

That constant forward focus isn’t surprising to anyone that has watched Volkanovski’s growth and development over the course of his six-plus year career in the UFC, where he’s amassed a perfect 12-0 record to extend his overall winning streak to 22 straight fights. Arriving as a strong athlete with good ground-and-pound and tremendous cardio, Volkanovski has morphed into one of the most complete fighters in the sport today — an all-around standout who continues to get demonstratively better with each appearance.