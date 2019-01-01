Volkanovski Will Be Ready To Fight At UFC 240

And while he was initially frustrated, that mental fortitude and optimistic personality transformed disappointment into something that Volkanovski has taken advantage of his whole life: Opportunity.

“I want the world to know that I’m staying ready and staying fit,” Volkanovski said. “I’m pretty much in a full camp right now and I will be Octagon side in Edmonton ready to go if something should happen to Max or Frankie.”

It’s becoming more common for UFC to book an alternate to show up on weight for title fights, like when Kamaru Usman made the welterweight championship weight at UFC 228 in case former champ Tyron Woodley or challenger Darren Till missed weight.

But Volkanovski hasn’t been asked to be an alternate. He’s just sees UFC 240 as an opportunity and he is going to take advantage of it if it presents itself.

“Sometimes you got to do s*** yourself and take matters into your own hands,” Volkanovski said. “I’m not going to let an opportunity slip through my hands. I’m not scared of anyone in the division. I want everyone and anyone.”