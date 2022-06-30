Alexander Volkanovski Unlocked A Whole New Level

“Bald f**kin’ Volk is so much better (laughs),” Volkanovski told UFC.com. “(Holloway) hasn’t fought Bald Volk yet, so he’s going to be in for a good surprise.”

Jokes about hairdos aside, Volkanovski has certainly erased any doubts about his championship quality in his last two fights against Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Sporting a freshly shaven head for the first time, Volkanovski pulled off his great escape against Oretga after getting caught in the jiu jitsu ace’s guillotine and triangle chokes. Against The Korean Zombie, Volkanovski put on a performance that Joe Rogan fittingly touted a “seminar” on the broadcast.

On both occasions, “The Great” backed up every utterance that he is on a different level than any other 145er on the planet.

“It’s just where I’m at right now in confidence and everything,” he said. “I feel real good. Preparation is always going well. We always put in the effort. That’s just how we do it, and now I’m keen, excited and can’t wait to go out there. This is still a new challenge. Even though I’ve seen it twice, I still think, in my head, that he’s gotten better. He’s going to throw something different. It’s still going to be a chess match."

The shift in Volkanovski’s attitude isn’t as dramatic as a heel turn or some adoption of a character in the media, but rather just an aura of untouchability.