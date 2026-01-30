Alexander Volkanovski | Simple, Honest, Principled

For all the accolades Alexander Volkanovski has amassed over the course of his UFC career, the one thing that stands out the most about the reigning, two-time featherweight champion is how he’s never been anything other than just a bloke that loves to cook and is pretty good at fighting.
There is no pretense or performance with the 37-year-old, who faces off with Diego Lopes in a rematch for the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 325 this weekend in Sydney, Australia. Ask him a question, and he’ll give you an honest answer, even if it means exposing a little bit of his vulnerable side or acknowledging that despite his undeniable greatness, he too has periods of doubt.
“You’re gonna have a lot of things with a big break,” he said when asked about his thoughts following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in February 2024. “Every fighter or every athlete — every person, human being — has stuff going through their head. We can be resilient and not listen to them, but it’s there. During the break, in camp, and during the fight they’re gonna be there, and you’ve got to find ways to get around them.
“To get through that fight with all those doubts during camp, during the fight, is just gonna give you confidence,” continued the Australian standout, who beat Lopes by unanimous decision to claim the vacant featherweight title. “It’s ‘All right, I can take shots. I’m not just gonna go lights out from one touch. I can still go the five rounds.’ Even when there was a bit of adversity, I still tried to get through it, I’ve still got that resilience, and you get confidence out of that.”
Drawing confidence from experience is a bit of a central theme to this fight for Volkanovski as the sense of ease he garnered from taking Lopes’ best shots and performing like the guy that lorded over the 145-pound weight class for half-a-dozen years is compounded with the familiarity he has with facing the same opponent for a second time.
After initially winning the title from Max Holloway at UFC 245, the duo squared off again at UFC 251 with Volkanovski still coming out ahead, but by a narrow margin. Two years later, they met for a third time, and the former rugby man ran away with things. Now, as he readies for the sequel with Lopes on Saturday, he’s back in a familiar position aware of all possibilities he needs to consider, and confident that he has the upper hand.
“When it’s a rematch and you lost, Lopes knows he needs to make adjustments,” began Volkanovski, breaking down the particulars along the same lines as Tyson Chartier did in this week’s Coach Conversation. “Is he capable of it? I don’t know, but I need to prepare 100 percent for adjustments that we think he’ll make. I have to, so that’s what’s different about it. You know you have to make adjustments.
“It helps a lot because he’s obviously always gonna have the power threat, but I don’t need to worry about anything else, really,” he said of previously sharing the Octagon with Lopes, who landed this second opportunity following a second-round stoppage win over Jean Silva last September. “I just need to worry about that and that’s’ what I’ve always been cautious of my whole career; I’ve always looked at it as ‘their only chance is to catch me.’ … For him, when I start changing my game, he’s got a lot more to worry about. Now it’s ‘S*** ain’t going my way. What do I do?’ Is he capable of making drastic adjustments mid-fight or in 10 months? I don’t know if he’s that type of guy. Yes, he’s got that danger, got that threat, but that’s all I really need to worry about; I don’t need to worry about him puzzling me. I’m gonna know what to do in all these situations.
“Does that mean it’s gonna be easy? No, but it means that I, at least, don’t have to worry and ‘Oh no, he’s got me puzzled.’ He has to worry about that, plus he has to worry about me landing big shots, he has to worry about me taking him down, all those other things too.”
There is no bravado or grandiosity to anything Volkanovski said. He wasn’t over-inflating his own abilities or dismissing Lopes’ chances; he was just breaking down the fight honestly, as he sees it, and that’s kind of all you can ask of someone a couple days before they step into the fray.
Perhaps the greatest examples of his everyman standing and authenticity came from our discussion of legacy, a subject he has brought up a couple times heading into UFC 325.
While it started as part of the rebuttal to speculation that this weekend could be his final appearance in the Octagon — a chance to win at home and ride off into the sunset — it’s actually more an example of the man’s character and the responsibility he feels as champion. He has talked about facing unbeaten Russian contender Movsar Evloev and surging British standout Lerone Murphy and how turning both back would add to his legacy, but when asked to explain what he wants his legacy to be when it’s all said and done, it turns out that Volkanovski is more concerned with defending the title against the most deserving competitors than anything else.
“I don’t know,” he said quizzically, sitting with the question for a moment. “I do mention legacy and all that sort of stuff, but I don’t know that I care about the legacy side of stuff; it’s being a champion and how I am, my mindset — I have a job to do, and I have a responsibility as champion… I want to fight the No. 1 guy — undefeated, new era, a style that’s conquering the UFC you could say with that wrestling-heavy, grappling style; that’s who I should be facing. If that doesn’t do anything for my legacy, I don’t really care because that’s my responsibility. Obviously, the UFC gave me Lopes, and all right, my job and responsibility is to do that, but there are rankings for a reason and guys that are there, and that means more.
“So the legacy? I don’t think I really do care about it. I don’t think it’s something — I think who I am and doing what I’m doing will build off that. I’ll let everybody else talk about that stuff. Maybe I can appreciate all that s*** later.”
It’s the same way that competing as close to home as possible is as much about his friends and family — if not more — than his experience and potentially adding to his stellar resume on January 31.
“That is the moment and feeling I’m looking forward to giving not only (myself), but everyone in that arena, all my family and friends,” he said of walking out to a packed house collectively singing “Land Down Under” as he strides to the Octagon. “I cannot wait for them to be able to be there in person — because they can’t come to all my fights, but for them to be able to be present for the walkout, the atmosphere, the energy—that’s something I want them to remember forever.
“I can’t wait to feel that myself, doing it in Sydney, but giving that to everyone, all my loved ones…”
He didn’t finish the thought.
He didn’t need to.
It was clear what it means to him, just as it’s clear what being the champion means to him.
The fact that neither are just about him will indeed be his legacy, and regardless of how things play out on Saturday or down the line, he is destined to be remembered as one of the greats.
