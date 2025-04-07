Alexander Volkanovski | Reclaim The Throne

Alexander Volkanovski loves feeling doubted. Whether the 5-foot-6 Australian is facing an established and beloved champion like Max Holloway or an ultra-dangerous contender like Yair Rodriguez or Brian Ortega, “The Great” doesn’t mind occupying the role of the underdog. So, after five title defenses and a couple failed bids for double-champ status, Volkanovski’s knockout loss to Ilia Topuria sort of put him back where he is most comfortable. As he nears his return to the Octagon at UFC 314 in Miami, more questions are swirling around him than ever before.
Will the hyper-active Volkanovski be rusty after 14 months away from action? Is his chin refreshed after suffering two knockout losses in four months? Has Father Time come to claim another victim?
FREE FIGHT | VOLKANVOSKI VS HOLLOWAY 3
These are all answers Volkanovski is eager to answer himself, and along the way, he has the chance to become the second two-time featherweight champion in UFC history. The first was José Aldo in 2016 when he won the interim belt over Frankie Edgar in UFC 200, which was then promoted to the undisputed title when Conor McGregor was stripped due to inactivity.
On April 12, Volkanovski hopes to achieve the same feat his friend and part-time training partner Israel Adesanya accomplished in the same city. “The Last Stylebender,” five months after losing his long held middleweight belt, arrived to Miami with steely focus ahead of UFC 287 and proceeded to deliver the best knockout of the year against Alex Pereira. The victory was all the sweeter considering the history between the two, and the win to become a two-time champion was arguably Adesanya’s finest moment.
UFC 314 EMBEDDED | ALL EPISODES
In a way, though, Volkanovski still feels like the incumbent. Due to Topuria vacating the title and moving to lightweight, the featherweight throne is empty, so Volkanovski returns to the red corner opposite the upstart and red-hot Diego Lopes.
It’s up for debate whether Lopes’ ascension to title contention has been properly contextualized. After losing to Joanderson Brito on Dana White’s Contender Series, the Brazilian went 2-1 on the regional scene before taking a short-notice opportunity against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288. Although Lopes lost a decision, he threatened submissions at several points and earned a Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts. From there, he went nuclear, scoring three first-round finishes and five wins over a 13-month stretch, including wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige and Brian Ortega.
Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes
That put him on the inside track for the title shot, and if momentum is real, it is all in Lopes’ corner as he takes on his toughest opponent to date.
But again, that is where Volkanovski thrives. He has been rather transparent about how he was able to refresh himself following his losses to Topuria and Islam Makhachev, and despite the odds regarding fighters 35-or-older in title fights, Volkanovski would be the man to pick if you wanted to go against the odds.
UFC 314 INTERVIEWS: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett
When the questions are bubbling up around him, he tends to do his best work, feeding off the doubt and negativity with a ferocity akin to some of the great competitors to grace the Octagon. Volkanovski is already a future UFC Hall of Fame member, but if he can turn back the clock and get the belt back around his waist, it’ll rank up there with his finest moments as a fighter.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.