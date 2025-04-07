Alexander Volkanovski | Reclaim The Throne

Will the hyper-active Volkanovski be rusty after 14 months away from action? Is his chin refreshed after suffering two knockout losses in four months? Has Father Time come to claim another victim?

FREE FIGHT | VOLKANVOSKI VS HOLLOWAY 3

These are all answers Volkanovski is eager to answer himself, and along the way, he has the chance to become the second two-time featherweight champion in UFC history. The first was José Aldo in 2016 when he won the interim belt over Frankie Edgar in UFC 200, which was then promoted to the undisputed title when Conor McGregor was stripped due to inactivity.