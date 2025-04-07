 Skip to main content
Alex Volkanovski during a UFC media opportunity at Hickson Road Reserve, on October 17, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski | Reclaim The Throne

Always Happy To Occupy The Underdog Role, Alexander Volkanovski Hopes To Recreate Some Magic In Miami As He Pursues Two-Time Champion Status
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Apr. 7, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski loves feeling doubted. Whether the 5-foot-6 Australian is facing an established and beloved champion like Max Holloway or an ultra-dangerous contender like Yair Rodriguez or Brian Ortega, “The Great” doesn’t mind occupying the role of the underdog. So, after five title defenses and a couple failed bids for double-champ status, Volkanovski’s knockout loss to Ilia Topuria sort of put him back where he is most comfortable. As he nears his return to the Octagon at UFC 314 in Miami, more questions are swirling around him than ever before. 

Will the hyper-active Volkanovski be rusty after 14 months away from action? Is his chin refreshed after suffering two knockout losses in four months? Has Father Time come to claim another victim?

FREE FIGHT | VOLKANVOSKI VS HOLLOWAY 3

These are all answers Volkanovski is eager to answer himself, and along the way, he has the chance to become the second two-time featherweight champion in UFC history. The first was José Aldo in 2016 when he won the interim belt over Frankie Edgar in UFC 200, which was then promoted to the undisputed title when Conor McGregor was stripped due to inactivity. 

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On April 12, Volkanovski hopes to achieve the same feat his friend and part-time training partner Israel Adesanya accomplished in the same city. “The Last Stylebender,” five months after losing his long held middleweight belt, arrived to Miami with steely focus ahead of UFC 287 and proceeded to deliver the best knockout of the year against Alex Pereira. The victory was all the sweeter considering the history between the two, and the win to become a two-time champion was arguably Adesanya’s finest moment. 

UFC 314 EMBEDDED | ALL EPISODES

In a way, though, Volkanovski still feels like the incumbent. Due to Topuria vacating the title and moving to lightweight, the featherweight throne is empty, so Volkanovski returns to the red corner opposite the upstart and red-hot Diego Lopes. 

Alexander Volkanovski UFC 314 Interview | Tickets On Sale Now
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC 314 Interview | Tickets On Sale Now
/

It’s up for debate whether Lopes’ ascension to title contention has been properly contextualized. After losing to Joanderson Brito on Dana White’s Contender Series, the Brazilian went 2-1 on the regional scene before taking a short-notice opportunity against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288. Although Lopes lost a decision, he threatened submissions at several points and earned a Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts. From there, he went nuclear, scoring three first-round finishes and five wins over a 13-month stretch, including wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige and Brian Ortega.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

That put him on the inside track for the title shot, and if momentum is real, it is all in Lopes’ corner as he takes on his toughest opponent to date. 

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung of South Korea in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung of South Korea in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

But again, that is where Volkanovski thrives. He has been rather transparent about how he was able to refresh himself following his losses to Topuria and Islam Makhachev, and despite the odds regarding fighters 35-or-older in title fights, Volkanovski would be the man to pick if you wanted to go against the odds. 

UFC 314 INTERVIEWS: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes | Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull | Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett

When the questions are bubbling up around him, he tends to do his best work, feeding off the doubt and negativity with a ferocity akin to some of the great competitors to grace the Octagon. Volkanovski is already a future UFC Hall of Fame member, but if he can turn back the clock and get the belt back around his waist, it’ll rank up there with his finest moments as a fighter. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 314
Alexander Volkanovski