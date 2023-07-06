ALEXANDER AND THE MOUNTAIN

We talk all the time about how becoming champion and staying champion are two totally different things, with the latter being more daunting than the former, and growing increasingly more difficult with each successive triumph.

It’s not that reaching the top of the mountain is easy — it’s a daunting task, which is why so few athletes ever reach the summit — but getting there and staying there is something altogether different, which is why we celebrate those that build themselves mountaintop residences with spectacular views.

But Volkanovski isn’t just content with having an address atop the featherweight mountain — he’s working to constantly change the landscape and make the climb to the top even more challenging for the pack that’s looking to evict him from his current abode, and that’s the bit that makes him truly special.

“We talk about the top of the mountain and you’ve got all these contenders, and they’re climbing there,” began the champion, making a peak with his hands in order to further accentuate what he was saying. “But I don’t want them just to not reach the top of the mountain — I want this mountain to keep f***ing growing!

“These m*****f***** need to continue to climb, pardon my French, because every couple of months, the top of that mountain is getting is f****** further away from them. That’s how I look at it.”

UFC 290 COUNTDOWN: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

The all-too-perfect “constantly growing mountain” metaphor underscored things he’d already said, and elements that you already know about his focus and drive, but when you combine that base approach with the added fuel that comes with the non-stop wave of dangerous challenges the Australian continues to face down, you see how someone quick to describe himself as “not anything special” as an athlete or competitor can elevate himself to where he’s on the short list of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today and making a case for a place in the pantheon of all-time greats.

“Having the challengers definitely adds to it,” added Volkanovski. “I don’t need these things to motivate me, but I’d be lying if I said having certain opponents — having Islam, having these guys say, ‘He doesn’t stand a chance!’ meant I needed to raise the bar. I knew I would be a hard matchup, and I knew there had to be a lot of work.