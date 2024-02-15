Alexander Volkanovski Loves The Doubters

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I don't need to prove anything,” Volkanovski told UFC.com. “I'm just going to keep getting better, keep building my legacy and I'll let the people decide that. You're not going to get everyone on your side. That's just impossible. Trust me, I've tried early in my career. I wanted everyone to know I'm a nice guy. It ain't going to work. Even no matter how nice you are, you're going to get haters.”

UFC 298 Embedded

The doubt does fuel Volkanovski, however, despite the dissenters decreasing dramatically as he has built up his Hall of Fame resume over the course of his title reign. That said, he heads into UFC 298 with easy narratives to push back against.

The 35-year-old Australian is coming off a 2023 that saw him defend his featherweight title once against Yair Rodriguez, but also included a pair of losses to Islam Makhachev, including a first-round knockout result in their rematch at UFC 294. That assignment came on less than two weeks’ notice, but that doesn’t take away the fact that it was the first time Volkanovski was finished since a welterweight contest back in May 2013. Add on the struggles of fighters over the age of 35 struggling in title fights, and you’ve got a bit of “is it time?” floating around Southern California.