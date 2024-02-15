Alexander Volkanovski Loves The Doubters

Fight Coverage
To paraphrase the great Jon Anik: There’s nothing quite like the tension of a UFC title fight. The media and fan buzz, the pomp and circumstance of the champion and challenger, the energy around the fighter hotel as each athlete makes their rounds, cuts weight and locks in with the hopes of stealing the show on fight night — it all means a little more at a pay-per-view.
There’s also the pressure that comes with headlining these special events. The media obligations are heightened; the opponent is as hungry as can be to make their dream come true. It can be a lot, or it can be what Alexander Volkanovski sees it as: business as usual.
The owner of five successful title defenses with wins over the best featherweights to step into the Octagon in the last decade, Volkanovski has been one of the most consistently high performing mixed martial artists in the world since capturing the title in December 2019. As far as legacies go, there’s not much more for Volkanovski to do other than to rack up the wins and title defenses, but that’s not to say the champ is resting on his laurels. He wants all-time great status, but he also isn’t seeking the approval of anyone but himself.
“I don't need to prove anything,” Volkanovski told UFC.com. “I'm just going to keep getting better, keep building my legacy and I'll let the people decide that. You're not going to get everyone on your side. That's just impossible. Trust me, I've tried early in my career. I wanted everyone to know I'm a nice guy. It ain't going to work. Even no matter how nice you are, you're going to get haters.”
The doubt does fuel Volkanovski, however, despite the dissenters decreasing dramatically as he has built up his Hall of Fame resume over the course of his title reign. That said, he heads into UFC 298 with easy narratives to push back against.
The 35-year-old Australian is coming off a 2023 that saw him defend his featherweight title once against Yair Rodriguez, but also included a pair of losses to Islam Makhachev, including a first-round knockout result in their rematch at UFC 294. That assignment came on less than two weeks’ notice, but that doesn’t take away the fact that it was the first time Volkanovski was finished since a welterweight contest back in May 2013. Add on the struggles of fighters over the age of 35 struggling in title fights, and you’ve got a bit of “is it time?” floating around Southern California.
In other words: music to Volkanovski’s ears.
“There's enough motivation there for me to just bounce back (from the loss),” he said. “Then you've got him talking and that's motivation there. This whole age thing and all that, I'm even trying to push the narrative myself. I like it because I'll run with it, because I love it. If people really want to go with that, look, I feel great, but I'm happy to run with that. Let people literally think it's a thing and then show and remind them.”
It isn’t just outsiders pushing the “time is up” narrative around. Topuria has done his fair share of talking in the lead-up to their bout. The undefeated 27-year-old is a swaggering presence who has finished all but two of his 14 professional wins. The Georgia and Spain representative hasn’t minced his words about how he believes he’ll blow past Volkanovski, although he does take the time to compliment the champ’s body of work to this point.
In Topuria, Volkanovski sees a unique challenge. When thinking about his past opponents, the only similarity he can draw is to Chad Mendes, but only due to their similar stature. Other than that, he is buzzing about the characteristics of a new challenge.
“I've never had someone that is this confident that you play the game so much, which is good,” Volkanovski said. “Some people probably get annoyed, but I'm like, ‘Yeah, thank you. I need this. You can do all the work, you can play that guy and all I need to do is go out there and share my experience to teach you a lesson.’ That's a perfect ending to that story.”
After losing to Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, Volkanovski opened up a little bit about the mental health struggles he dealt with as he recovered from an injury without a fight lined up on which he could set his focus. It was a vulnerable moment for “The Great,” one he was unsure about afterward. His doubt was quieted quickly as people from across the world reached out in support.
Volkanovski made a point to say everything “kicked back into gear” afterward, and he wants people to know that the bounce-back is always around the corner.
That’s what he gets to do this weekend, and he knows once he gets his hand raised on February 17, it’ll be right back to the business of “what’s next” and “who’s next” and the usual business of being one of the greatest to ever do it.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
