Alexander Volkanovski And The Longest Divisional Winning Streaks In UFC History

The Australian is making greatness a habit over the course of his seven-plus years in the Octagon, tallying six title fight wins, a tenure on top of the pound-for-pound list, as well as an 11-fight winning streak in the featherweight division.

Volkanovski nearly joined the vaunted double-champ club when he took Islam Makhachev to the brink at UFC 284 in 2023’s Fight of the Year. Although the former rugby player didn’t capture a second belt, he certainly earned a heap of respect before going back down to definitively defend his featherweight throne for a fifth time against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 to cap International Fight Week.