Alexander Volkanovski | Great As Ever

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I had a lot of growth in myself and got a better understanding of everything,” Volkanovski said. “I've got a better understanding of my mental side in camp because now I seen the other side. I know why I think like this, and why I was uncertain about this. I got a real good understanding about all that, and I know what it takes to be champion. But now I'm ready to throw myself in that same situation because I've got a better understanding. I know what it takes. I'm going to have to sacrifice a lot of myself to be champion and to be the defending champion. That's what it takes, and I'm okay with that now, and I know once it’s said and done, I know I can be myself again.”

The inevitable question that comes to every athlete who tastes and sustains success at the highest level is whether they can then also sustain the drive and hunger that got them to that position. No matter who someone is, it is inherently harder to push oneself when they have those proverbial silk sheets waiting for them in bed, and the same goes for the ultra-professional and ultra-competitive Volkanovski.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

He is of the belief, however, that he is just as hungry as he was when he climbed to title contention six years ago. The hunger, according to him, is just different now, although he admittedly struggled to articulate exactly how the two motivations differ. He came back around to say part of it comes down to not having his full identity tied up in making himself the best fighter in the world, but that doesn’t mean he is any less inspired to dismantle Lopes on April 12.

“I know I still got a lot left in me,” he said. “When I go do my thing, you can understand why. That’s just going to put me and my family in an even better position moving forward. So, I get to go out there and do more for my legacy, do more for myself, my family, and do more for the fans. The fans want to see me back out there. They want to see me go and do my thing. They want an active, defending champ. That Volk that they remember, (and) that's what they're going to get.”