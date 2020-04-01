Alexander Volkanovski’s Favorite Fights

Dooho Choi vs Cub Swanson

UFC 206 – December 10, 2016

“It was just back and forth, absolutely rocking each other. Big shots, just trading off and it was a consistent banger. They were just banging the whole time and it was comething to watch. Credit to those guys for putting it all on the line like that.”

