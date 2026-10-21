Alexander Volkanovski | Adversity Above Achievements

Imagine turning to an activity as a way to keep fit during the offseason of your main sport only to have such an aptitude for it that you shift your focus and have one of the greatest careers in the history of that sport. It sounds crazy, but that is precisely the path Alexander Volkanovski walked as he heads to the Octagon to defend the featherweight title against the undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.
“I always loved (mixed martial arts) well before then, and I watched a lot of UFC, but I wanted to train and keep fit in between my football seasons, Rugby League seasons,” Volkanovski said. “When I started MMA, it was just something I wanted to do. I thought I’d be good at it, but you never know, right? I started it, and we knew that I was quite handy at it straight away. You knew you could handle yourself before then from being young and silly, but I’m just glad how it all went through.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
“I’m even glad I started later,” he added. “A lot of people are like, ‘Do you wish you started younger?’ and nah, I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s pretty cool.”
Volkanovski transitioned to the sport at 23 years old, debuting later that year as a welterweight. He didn’t fully settle into life at featherweight until two years later. At 28, he made his UFC debut with an inauspicious second-round stoppage win over Yusuke Kasuya in a lightweight bout. Even after winning his next two outings, few people, if any, were envisioning the compact Australian as a potential title threat.
But in the age of highlight reels, the thing no one could see was just how driven the hyper-competitive athlete from Wollongong, New South Wales was and still is.
Throughout his rise to the top of the UFC’s featherweight division and lengthy first title reign, Volkanovski would often talk about himself as a regular bloke that kept pushing himself and ascended to the greatest heights imaginable, encouraging others to follow suit.
Breakdown Of The Full UFC 333 Fight Card
It’s a lovely sentiment, and Volkanovski is genuine when saying so, but it leaves out one crucial piece: Volkanovski is a sicko in the most appreciative, flattering way possible.
Throughout his career, he remains focused on the effort and the challenges he faces moreso than the accolades and accomplishments themselves. Prior to his UFC 290 clash with Yair Rodriguez, he spoke about raising his level so high, making the challenge of facing him and beating him so daunting, that no one would be able to get close to him. At the top of the mountain, Volkanovski wanted to build toward new heights so he could keep challenging himself even more.
When asked this week about facing Evloev and Diego Lopes twice before him — fighters that represent another era of challengers to his featherweight supremacy — Volkanovski once again focused on the struggle and not the accomplishment.
FULL FIGHTS: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling | Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
“That’s what it’s all about for me; it’s not about the belt,” he said. “A lot of people ask me, ‘How’s it feel to win the belt back?’ and they keep talking about belts, and ‘with this win, you’re gonna have the most title wins at featherweight.’ I don’t care about any of that, but I love the story behind me and what I can accomplish when adversity is hitting or challenging yourself… For me to still be taking out an undefeated guy at 38 years old, they’re the stories I think are real special. They’re the messages that I want people to take from my career, not ‘He has nine title defenses’ or whatever. I don’t really care about that… It’s all about getting through adversity, challenging yourself, all those things. They’re better stories.”
The best possible way to understand what continues to differentiate Volkanovski from his contemporaries and into rarefied air is to listen to him explain just how much he loves navigating a shark-tank workout.
Various places call it various things, but generally speaking, a shark tank is when one individual — in this case, Volkanovski — faces a rotating cast of fresh bodies without having a break themselves. Sometimes, the athlete starts from a poor position and works from there to up the degree of difficulty, which, naturally, is the two-time champ’s personal favorite.
“I’ll do it any day, any week — you can just throw it in and I would absolutely love it – is just 15 minutes straight of fresh guys putting me in bad positions, and me having to figure my way out of it, while I’m fatigued,” Volkanovski said. “Everybody always says, ‘Be comfortable in the uncomfortable,’ and I’ve changed it to ‘Accept the uncomfortable,’ because that’s how I look at it… Having to problem-solve under fatigue, under adversity, I’ve learned to enjoy that, and I enjoy that a lot whereas most people get to that point where they don’t want to sit there and think. They just want it to stop and end. Nah, I just absolutely love them sessions.”
He continued on, speaking to the problem-solving element of the drill and how he appreciates staying composed in the midst of that chaos, which he circles back and tethers to his matchup with Evloev.
WATCH: UFC 333 Embedded
While he was complimentary of the challenger’s skills and acknowledged Evloev is overdue for this title opportunity, the analytical champion was also quick to point out that, unlike in his previous matchups, Evloev isn’t going to be able to rely on his typical tactics when the going gets tough this weekend.
“He’s got incredible skill, he’s very effective with what he does,” he said. “It’s been enough to where, every time he’s had problems, he could always rely on that wrestling to get him out of trouble, and you’ve got to respect that skill, but that don’t work with me. That’s not a ‘Get Out of Jail For Free’ card with me… When you’re panicking, and when you’re freaking out, you don’t get to just grab a hold of me and hang onto a leg or anything like that. You don’t get to do that because I’m back up, straight in your face, and you’ve got to deal with me coming forward. I just think I’m a bit of a nightmare matchup for him, but I’m expecting a hard challenge.”
That’s where Volkanovski compares his opponent to that aforementioned shark tank, relishing the chance to frustrate fresher bodies throughout the drill.
“Imagine one man trying to do that to me?” he said. “That’s what he’s gonna try to do until I don’t let him, and then he’s gonna be forced to fight, so let’s see how good (his striking is)… In saying that, this might be the strongest, most dangerous Movsar that we’ve ever seen because he’s now forced to fight. He doesn’t have his panicked shot to get him out of jail. He doesn’t have that option now to get him out of trouble. He has to rely on his striking, so you’re gonna see a lot more striking and a lot more of his options are gonna have to be striking options.
“So let’s see how good his striking is; it might be better than people think,” he added. “We’ll see, but I get to figure that out. Not many other people get a chance to figure that out because he’s been good enough to take them down and take them into deep waters that way, but that won’t be the case with me, so let’s see how good his striking is.”
Should Volkanovski successfully defend his title this weekend, he will move ahead of Jose Aldo for the most successful title fight wins in UFC featherweight history. It’s a mark that would further bolster his case as the greatest featherweight of all-time and strengthen his case for a spot in the the pantheon of all-time greats as well. As has always been the case, though, that isn’t what matters most to the champ.
What matters most is the story of accomplishment and overcoming.
“The (beautiful) thing is, I talk about the story that means much more to me, and each fight is thrilling itself,” Volkanovski said. “I’m 38 years old, and this one, I’m fighting an undefeated fighter — an undefeated Russian wrestler. These guys are taking over divisions. They’re on an absolute tear. It’s a wrestling and grappling era right now — Chimaev, Islam, Khabib obviously, Movsar — all these guys that are just so good at grappling and have been such a big problem… We’ve got all these crazy streaks, winning streaks because people don’t know how to figure them out, but I get to figure that out at 38 years old and add that to my legacy, add that to the story, so that’s pretty cool.”
Indeed it is, Volk.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.