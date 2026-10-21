Alexander Volkanovski | Adversity Above Achievements

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“I’ll do it any day, any week — you can just throw it in and I would absolutely love it – is just 15 minutes straight of fresh guys putting me in bad positions, and me having to figure my way out of it, while I’m fatigued,” Volkanovski said. “Everybody always says, ‘Be comfortable in the uncomfortable,’ and I’ve changed it to ‘Accept the uncomfortable,’ because that’s how I look at it… Having to problem-solve under fatigue, under adversity, I’ve learned to enjoy that, and I enjoy that a lot whereas most people get to that point where they don’t want to sit there and think. They just want it to stop and end. Nah, I just absolutely love them sessions.”

He continued on, speaking to the problem-solving element of the drill and how he appreciates staying composed in the midst of that chaos, which he circles back and tethers to his matchup with Evloev.

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While he was complimentary of the challenger’s skills and acknowledged Evloev is overdue for this title opportunity, the analytical champion was also quick to point out that, unlike in his previous matchups, Evloev isn’t going to be able to rely on his typical tactics when the going gets tough this weekend.

“He’s got incredible skill, he’s very effective with what he does,” he said. “It’s been enough to where, every time he’s had problems, he could always rely on that wrestling to get him out of trouble, and you’ve got to respect that skill, but that don’t work with me. That’s not a ‘Get Out of Jail For Free’ card with me… When you’re panicking, and when you’re freaking out, you don’t get to just grab a hold of me and hang onto a leg or anything like that. You don’t get to do that because I’m back up, straight in your face, and you’ve got to deal with me coming forward. I just think I’m a bit of a nightmare matchup for him, but I’m expecting a hard challenge.”