Alexander Hernandez Won't Be Deterred

“Honestly, that's the best way saying that, and that's a hundred percent it,” said Hernandez, who makes his third featherweight start this Saturday against Damon Jackson, though it won’t be an official start in the division after he missed weight on Friday, first at 150 pounds, then at 147.5 pounds. And while the former lightweight contender lost his first two trips to 145 pounds against Billy Quarantillo and Bill Algeo, he’s going to try again.

“I know there's something here and I am going to get it right,” he said. “It's hard to look forward. I almost just want to avenge either one of those fights with the Bills. But if I don't feel a distinct advantage for being at ‘45, then I won't continue to pursue it. But the way I feel right now, I think I'll have one. I'm skinny as can be, but I feel very strong and fast. I like the speed that I feel at ’45, so the ship sails in that direction.”

I tell him that there’s good news – there’s only one more Bill in the 145-pound weight class: France’s Willian Gomis. But in all seriousness, the Coloradan believes that with a few tweaks and a little luck, he’ll get it right.