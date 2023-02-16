Alexander Hernandez Will Fight Anywhere

Hernandez mentioned that his last couple camps have been long ones, and he has spent a lot of time “plotting” before it was finally showtime. Last time around, Hernandez made his featherweight debut against Billy Quarantillo at UFC 282. It didn’t go how he had planned, making him eager to get things back on track, which is why he didn’t hesitate when presented with the opportunity to face veteran lightweight Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

“After my last fight I was like, I just want to go down to a cellar and just go work this s*** out,” Hernandez said. “I wanted to go get three fights and just go bang them out in a basement somewhere and come back with my mojo and go mainstream again. The APEX was a perfect place to do that.”

For the 30-year-old, the physical aspect isn’t the problem, which is why making 155 pounds isn’t a hurdle for him. It’s the mental aspect that Hernandez has been trying to conquer. Hernandez has gone 5-5 inside the UFC Octagon and feels that the mental aspect has held him back in his last few outings. Heading into this fight, Hernandez believes that his mind and his body are right, which will lead to success.