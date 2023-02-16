Alexander Hernandez Will Fight Anywhere

UFC Unfiltered
Alexander Hernandez had no problem stepping in on short notice, and he even wanted it to be in the UFC APEX.
Hernandez mentioned that his last couple camps have been long ones, and he has spent a lot of time “plotting” before it was finally showtime. Last time around, Hernandez made his featherweight debut against Billy Quarantillo at UFC 282. It didn’t go how he had planned, making him eager to get things back on track, which is why he didn’t hesitate when presented with the opportunity to face veteran lightweight Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
“After my last fight I was like, I just want to go down to a cellar and just go work this s*** out,” Hernandez said. “I wanted to go get three fights and just go bang them out in a basement somewhere and come back with my mojo and go mainstream again. The APEX was a perfect place to do that.”
For the 30-year-old, the physical aspect isn’t the problem, which is why making 155 pounds isn’t a hurdle for him. It’s the mental aspect that Hernandez has been trying to conquer. Hernandez has gone 5-5 inside the UFC Octagon and feels that the mental aspect has held him back in his last few outings. Heading into this fight, Hernandez believes that his mind and his body are right, which will lead to success.
Alexander Hernandez Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Alexander Hernandez Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
When he accepted this fight on short notice, there was no secret about who he was fighting, none other than the man who holds the most wins and fights in the UFC after defeating Cowboy Cerrone last July at UFC 276. There’s nothing but respect from Hernandez as he prepares to face Miller.
“He's solid everywhere,” Hernandez said. “We're going to have opposite advantages in the sense of speed and youth. I think I'll have certain technical advantages. He's going to have density, strength, and the veteranship as far as the mind goes.”
UFC 285: Buy Tickets | Gane's Reaction To Fighting Jones
Miller isn’t a large guy, like some of the other lightweights, such as champion Islam Makhachev, but on the other hand, Hernandez is heading into this one feeling a little bit smaller and thinks that Miller is still a “good opponent framer”. When it comes to reach, Hernandez only has a one-inch advantage.
Even with the physical aspects, for Hernandez it solely comes down to the mental game.
“For me though, again, it's just cliche, you vs you bulls**, but that has never resonated more deeply than after that last fight,” Hernandez said. “For me, it's just going in there, finding my tempo, my pace, and just agreeing with myself the entire fight and not getting in my way.”
The Best 30 Fighters Under 30: Athletes 30-21 | Athletes 20-11 | The Honorable Mentions
When he reflects on his last fight, which was a second-round TKO loss, Hernandez has anger, which has turned into motivation for this weekend.
“I felt like I found a way to lose that fight and I'm angry about it,” Hernandez said. “I haven't had that kind of passion, both good and bad, in a little bit. For me it's entirely a decision to go win in this fight, to go completely destroy the side of me that can sabotage those opportunities. That's what I'm eager to take advantage of this week.”
Hernandez hasn’t been able to string together wins as of late, alternating between wins and losses, and he’s on a two-fight losing streak heading into this weekend. He isn’t putting pressure on himself but is eager to get the ship back on track.
“It's everything,” Hernandez said. “It's obviously the step in the right direction. This fight isn't everything, but it's everything towards what I want to achieve.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Athletes