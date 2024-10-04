Alexander Hernandez: Back and Better

The Alexander Hernandez featherweight experiment is over.

“It is,” Hernandez laughs. And as he puts his 0-3 stint at 145 pounds to bed and returns to the lightweight division this Saturday against Austin Hubbard, he does sound a lot more pleasant.

“I feel infinitely more pleasant now,” he said. “I figured if you're going to be walking a tight rope, might as well have some fun doing it and not be miserable the whole time. So that really has been the name of the game, trying to just find my mojo since that last one and just get back in love with the process and doing it and enjoying myself. A lot of what we're doing with this team has been that; just having a lot of fun in the process of it. It's been awesome.”

The last one was a three-round split decision loss to Damon Jackson in April. It was a fight where Hernandez missed weight, and it also marked his last with the Factory X team in Colorado. For this one, he’s still in the Rocky Mountain State, but now he’s training with a small squad that apparently changes its name weekly, depending on who you ask. Flyweight contender Brandon Royval likes the “Mile High Militia,” but this week, Hernandez has adopted “The Dropouts,” and he's sticking with it. But whatever you call them, the 32-year-old is at peace with his new teammates.

“It’s just a small crew, a lot of focus and bringing in the bodies that we need, which I really dig,” said Hernandez. “I wasn't really in the mood to go to another big thing.”