Alexander Hernandez Rewired Himself

One of the things that makes Hernandez so fun to watch and follow is his undeniable confidence. Coming into UFC San Antonio, that confidence is as present as ever, but Hernandez’ approach is different. Hernandez firmly believes that his loss to Cerrone at UFC Brooklyn can be attributed to a lapse in composure.

“That was a big eye opener for me and I told my coaches that if it wasn’t this fight, maybe it could have been the next one,” Hernandez said. “It’s just because of the approach that I had. It’s not a lack of skill, speed, strength, talent, anything like that. I still believe I’m the better fighter it was a lack of experience and approach. I needed to compose myself. I need to exercise patience and poise.”

Hernandez took the lesson to heart.