The Resilience Of Alexander Hernandez

“It’s not that I'm not confident and not that I don't have a certain degree of pride - people should - but I definitely don't have the same degree of ego or even an awareness,” he explains. “Again, you're driving your head forward in a tunnel because you have tunnel vision. But the more mature you get and the more you can grow, the bigger that vision grows, the bigger your scope and the bigger your horizon. You see the picture for what it is. It's like, man, stop running your head so hard into that single little wall. You could probably go around it.”

He laughs the laugh of a man who probably needed a helmet for all those runs into that wall. But those days are over.

Saturday's Rising Stars

“This is something fun,” Hernandez continues. “Stop taking this so seriously. You're making this a bigger deal than it needs to be. There's other things going on. Fighting’s not a big deal to a lot of people; you're not important. So if you're going to do it, do it for better reasons. And so that's where I've been at. Why am I doing it? I want to. I really want to show out and I really want to impress myself and I really want to do dope s**t.”

Those are good enough reasons for anyone to fight professionally, especially since Hernandez, a former mortgage loan officer, doesn’t need to. But the fact that he still wants to ride that prizefighting rollercoaster makes him a dangerous man as he looks to follow up a split decision win over Austin Hubbard last October with something a little more aesthetically pleasing to himself.