Alexander Hernandez Knows Exactly What He Needs

As for the last time for the Quarantillo fight?

“A lot of the duress I was putting on myself in my last ‘45 cut wasn't just the physical part of the cut itself, it was the mental duress. I was kind of in a rough spot coming off the Moicano fight, and then going into the Billy Q fight, I couldn't find the belief in myself in that camp. And so that puts a lot of strain on you, a lot of stress. And you're terrified of the weight, you're there for three months super regimented, super disciplined. And I realized now that it doesn't need to be like that. So now I'm more comfortable. Spirits are higher, I’m living better, and I've got the lust for fighting. I want to do it. That last ‘45, by the time I got there, I didn't want to fight. That was the truth.”

Hernandez did have his moments against Quarantillo before getting halted in the second round, but that was of little consolation to Hernandez, who took the short-notice assignment against Miller two months later and got his mojo back. Now he’s tackling the featherweight division again, he hit his mark Friday at 145.5 pounds, and now it’s time to get into a fight with Bill Algeo, a tough out any way you slice it, but seemingly even tougher as Hernandez tries to establish himself in a new weight class. He knows it, but he’s all-in.