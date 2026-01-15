Alexander Hernandez Is Finally Comfortable

“Maybe it will be a good get-back for him, maybe not, but I believe it’s mine. I believe in every fiber of my body that it’s mine,” Hernandez said. “Fighting the Ferreiras or the Johnsons as me four or five years ago where I was the inconsistent kid or would have a nasty first half of the fight and then find a way to crumble it — those guys are too dangerous to do that with, but I’m not that f****** guy anymore. I respect and love the nice little tear he’s on, I know he’s a threat, he’s got that it.

“Part of the ‘Ah Ha’ moment I had yesterday was letting go of this overly cautious attitude because of the respect I have for him,” he continued. “F*** that! I’m breaching his shadow with my own confidence, with my own threat, knowing I’m gonna hurt him if he’s in my bubble.

“It’s adjusting my posture to a guy that knows he’s the f***** threat,” added Hernandez. “I know his threats, I know his danger level, and I’m completely prepared mentally for getting lit up, but I am also prepared to step in there and execute and take him out. I think it’s a divine time for me. I think it’s cool for him, I’m glad he’s up, but I think it’s just so I can knock him down. I believe that in my bones.

“F*** me, man — I’m so excited! I don’t discount him at all — I think he’s a f****** problem and a threat; he’s calmer, he’s savvier now, but he’s still Michael Johnson. I still see him. He still does the things he does and I’m prepared for those things… I’m really ready and I’m really excited. I want to make it a fun fight. Hopefully we’ll be able to expose the things we believe we can expose, but if not, I’ll just get a little dirty and handle it all, be persistent.”