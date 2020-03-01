Alexander Hernandez Has Everything In Place

“Man, times like these make you wish you kept that license intact, for sure,” he laughs. “Those people are popping off on the refinances right now, making good coin and I'm over here closing up my gym doors as a small business owner, thinking I was gonna be fool-proof from recessions with the UFC and everything else. But whoever predicted a viral attack?”

No one, but as the world changed, the UFC and its fighters adapted and moved forward. Hernandez wasn’t going to have an April 18th date with Islam Makhachev or Omar Morales, but when a spot opened up on this Wednesday’s card with Dober, Hernandez was more than ready to get back to work. Yet as he puts it, the work never stopped.

“It really has been business as usual,” he said. “I'm fortunate to be a co-owner in my own gym and so we've got a great facility. I've got all my resources in place, got everybody moving in the same motion, it really has been smooth. And at this point in the camp, it's really just fine-tuning things anyway - very strategic, very purposeful. So I don't need these long, drawn out days. It's get in, get what you need to get done and then get out. And we've been able to do that.”

Now all that matters is the fight, and Hernandez won’t mince words when asked if there is something to be said for not only doing something a percentage of a percentage of human beings can do, but doing it as a participant in the only major sport back on a regular schedule during this unprecedented time.