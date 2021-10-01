Alexander Hernandez Had To Get Gritty

“We said, let's not be too calm and take these moments for granted,” explains Hernandez. “Let's make sure that we have a high level of intensity, we're as gritty as ever and we're executing everything. That's when we introduced this idea of Grit Mountain, and we started hitting these outrageous sessions, these gritty, break you down, almost collegiate wrestling style grit sessions.”

Don't Miss Any Of Saturday's Action On ESPN+

The visit to Grit Mountain achieved its purpose for the 29-year-old, who was originally scheduled to face Brazilian veteran Leonardo Santos this weekend before an injury prompted a call to Breeden to step in.

“That's the name of the game - gritty intensity,” said Hernandez, who didn’t have that in his most recent bout, a close decision loss to Thiago Moises in February. Sure, the three-rounder was competitive, and many believed Hernandez won, but it wasn’t the same fighter who blasted his way through the likes of Beneil Dariush, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Chris Gruetzemacher. And he knew it.

“This Moises fight, it was real annoying and real frustrating,” he said. “I came in there and I did a real good job of getting myself in this place of neutral objectivity and not being too overzealous, and I don't know if I overswung it or not or if it was just some things leading up to the fight or even that day.

"I never really felt too stimulated or up, and I was way too calm and chill. I was like, I'd like to feel more than how I feel right now, but this is what it is, let's just see where this takes us. And despite as much movement as I was producing, I felt flat. My punches didn't have the pop I wanted and I didn't have spring. I had movement and that's how I was trying to get myself going, but I didn't really have the spring.