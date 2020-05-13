Alexander Hernandez Decides To Go Big

"It was real tough,” Hernandez said of what took him from San Antonio to Colorado and the Factory X squad. “It kinda sucks that it always takes the darkest moments to make the biggest decisions like that. Sometimes it takes an unnecessary L - maybe it was super necessary - before you realize you need to make those big adjustments. After that Dober loss, you run through a negative whirlpool of thoughts and you kinda wonder where you're going wrong and what you need to adjust and just where you're at. For me, it was just trying to figure out where the hell was I at that fight.”

Hernandez didn’t fight poorly against Dober; he just wasn’t the better man that night. And that reality can easily be explained away by fighting during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a makeshift camp because of that new reality, and on a UFC 249 card that was up in the air until a few weeks before fight night.

Hernandez isn’t willing to take that out.

MORE #UFCVEGAS12: Main Event Preview | Fight By Fight Preview | Cortney Casey | Maurice Greene | Every UFC Finish By Uriah Hall | Silva's Defining Moments | Fighters On The Rise | Jason Witt | Watch It All On ESPN+

“That's a universal issue, right?” he said. “It's not like I was the only guy dealing with COVID problems. Maybe we just had smaller facilities to manage the storm. I had a buddy say, ‘If you go through that, everything after that is gonna be pretty easy.’ I do think there were some underlying issues. That's with anything, though. When the s**t hits the fan, you see the infrastructure you had built in preparation for that and I just think what we had prepared wasn't ready to weather a storm like that and maybe it showed.”