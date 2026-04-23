Alexander Hernandez | Back In Action

There is a little more sandpaper to Alexander Hernandez this week than normal, for understandable reasons, though the ascending lightweight has been doing his best to laugh it off and focus exclusively on the task at hand.
"A little bit of tension hoping everything goes f***ing smooth, but really excited, really grateful to be back at fight week and get everything going,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez was in Las Vegas earlier this year, primed to face off with fellow streaking veteran Michael Johnson at UFC 324 before their bout was pulled from the card hours before they made the walk. While nothing official became of the situation—Johnson returned to action a few weeks ago— the public drama and scrutiny definitely didn’t sit well with the fiery San Antonio native to start.
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“It made me a little disillusioned, untrustworthy of the powers at play, and the security around myself,” admitted Hernandez. “You’ve got these uninformed, prop-bet social media profiles, unregulated bookies, and an uneducated bureau that can come after you, and as a fighter, there’s not really anyone looking out for you to take care of circumstances completely out of your control like rumor milling and information spreading… It was certainly a headache and a half dealing with that for the five weeks after the fight, getting everything squared up with the UFC. I let them know pretty staunchly that I’m not afraid of the Feds or going to prison. I’m afraid of losing my job — being flagged as a liability and then put on ice during these prime years. So I’m grateful we were able to turn around and get back in there as soon as we were.
“It was a long, stressful five weeks, but we were able to get a new contract, and six weeks later, here we are with a fight,” he added. “I’m excited for that and really want everything to run super-smooth and have no bulls*** to pop up, you know what I mean?”
While he was initially harboring a great deal of anger towards all parties involved in this situation, working through everything over the last handful of weeks has not only allowed Hernandez to put the frustrations behind him, but also drill down further on the skills he had sharp and ready heading into his fight with Johnson earlier this year.
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“It’s nothing at this point,” he sasid. “I’ve had plenty of time to recalibrate, re-center myself and not just feel anger towards all parties associated with this, which I was for a while. I’m in a good headspace. It’s a normal fight week and I want to keep it that way. There is just some light, looming fear of some f***ery taking place, but otherwise, I’m just excited to put on a damn show.
“I talked before my last performance that I want to put on an artistic display that I’m proud of, and that’s really where I’m coming from, what I’m focused on this week is a performance that I’m proud of and impressed by. I really just want to decorate the canvas with some good martial arts.”
Garcia enters in a slightly different position than Johnson did, having won two straight and four of his last five, but Garcia looked outstanding last time out as he stopped Jared Gordon in the third round. The team he represents, Bloodline Combat Sports, has been firing on all cylinders of late with Danny Silva, Lerryan Douglas and team leader Cub Swanson all turning in tremendous performances in recent weeks.
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“Their team has got good momentum and he’s solid,” Hernandez said. “I think Johnson could be more difficult to beat, but easier to knock out, and Garcia could be more difficult to knock out, but easier to beat. I like the matchup.”
He also likes the way he’s feeling after having an additional handful of weeks to dial things in a little more.
“Honestly, there were certain things going on ahead of the Johnson fight that had I had a little more time to tie to the knot on, I would have been even more confident as we were exploring some new techniques and things,” explained Hernandez. “Giving me the extra time, it was like, ‘Holy s***, dude!’ … I feel greater than what I was in my last showing against Fereira. I feel really complete, really solid. The additional time has only aided in growing some skill, locking in some confidence.
“I’m ready to show out, man. I just wanna go do the damn thing.”
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