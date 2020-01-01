Alexander Gustafsson Still Has Plenty To Say

But after his submission loss to Smith at 2:38 of the fourth round, the longtime light heavyweight contender called it a career, in the Octagon where minutes earlier he was an active fighter.

“Most of it was that I was just disappointed with myself and also very angry,” said Gustafsson. “I made a huge mistake in the fight and it cost me a fight that I should have won. There were a lot of emotions and thoughts right there and I made a decision basically when I was in the Octagon. My coaches, my teammates, my family, nobody knew about it. I just did it right there.”

Next came a deluge of well wishes and retrospectives on a nearly 12-year run that saw him pioneer MMA in his home country of Sweden while becoming one of the best 205-pounders of his era, one who came perilously close to taking the belt from Jon Jones and then Daniel Cormier.