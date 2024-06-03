Meet TUF Coach Alexa Grasso | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

How will you use your experience as a fighter to help you coach?

I think I'll do everything that my team did for me. I know they already have technique. There are some wrestlers, some are jiu jitsu practitioners, some are strikers. So we don’t want to change their game style. We are just going to help them as we think they will win every single fight. So it's going to be great. I just will share my experience here in the organization and I will do my best for them to give the best fights.

How do you plan to handle challenges that arise?

I truly love challenges. Of course, I was nervous. It's different to be with a camera 24 hours, like all day, every day. Everything you do, you have a camera always following you. I always try my best to put myself in the most difficult situations because I love the challenge and it is just exciting.