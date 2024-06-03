Meet TUF Coach Alexa Grasso | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Store
With coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko leading their teams, there is no doubt that The Ultimate Fighter season 32 on ESPN is going to be must-see TV.
How does it feel to be a coach on this season of TUF?
Oh, I'm so thankful for this big opportunity. We are the fourth team of women, so it's huge because women are evolving so much. We're giving war every time we step in that Octagon. So it's a big, big opportunity for me. I love to compete also, so I'll give my best for my team to win.
How will you use your experience as a fighter to help you coach?
I think I'll do everything that my team did for me. I know they already have technique. There are some wrestlers, some are jiu jitsu practitioners, some are strikers. So we don’t want to change their game style. We are just going to help them as we think they will win every single fight. So it's going to be great. I just will share my experience here in the organization and I will do my best for them to give the best fights.
How do you plan to handle challenges that arise?
I truly love challenges. Of course, I was nervous. It's different to be with a camera 24 hours, like all day, every day. Everything you do, you have a camera always following you. I always try my best to put myself in the most difficult situations because I love the challenge and it is just exciting.
What is your gameplan going into coaching the team?
I have coached for a few years. I have a gym with my dad and my uncle. We started Grasso Extreme Training and now it is Lobo Gym. So I think I know how to teach, how to coach, how to motivate and the things that have worked on me, I think I'm going to use them, and yeah, it's going to be cool.
Any specific characteristics you're looking for?
The main goal is for all of them to win and give the best fights, you know, the most exciting, the strongest, the most technical. So that's me as a coach right now; of course I want them to win them all.
Do you have any personal goals for yourself?
A personal goal for me as a coach here on TUF is to use my experience here in the organization to make them the best athletes they can be. I know they already have a background, they have a gym, they have their thoughts, but I know that I can share some things with them that could change their mind or it could help them to improve even more.
What are your thoughts about fighting Valentina again one day?
It's going to be interesting. I love this challenge, too. It's different when you watch this. You're opening just in the fight week, but we're going to be a few weeks together. We're going to share the gym, and it's going to be good. It's going to be fun. At the end of the day, it's a show.
I'm here for the show. It's something different that people never saw about any of us because both of us were quiet; we didn't share much of our personal or anything outside of training. So it's going to be cool.
