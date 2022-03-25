Alexa Grasso Is Primed For A Fight

After defeating Maycee Barber at UFC 258 in February 2021, Grasso was scheduled to take on Scotland’s Joanne Wood later that year. However, an injury forced Grasso to pull out of the fight. As soon as the Mexican fighter’s injuries healed, she agreed to fight Viviane Araújo at UFC 270 in January of 2022. Suffering the same fate as Grasso, Araújo was forced to pull out of the bout due to injury.

Once again, the fight was out of Grasso’s hands. That much time away from the Octagon is never ideal for a fighter. As fighters typically like to fight two to three times a year, this wasn’t necessarily what she had envisioned for her run in the 125-pound division. Regardless, the move up in weight was crucial to Grasso finding success inside, and outside, the cage.

“We all have a vision of a path,” Grasso explained. “Sometimes things work and sometimes they don’t. Moving to 125 pounds has helped me so much. It’s really different because when I was 26, I felt that my body had changed a little. It was really hard to make 115 pounds. Making this move was a good decision.”

A professional athlete has to trust the process. But once reaching new levels, that process can become frustrating and daunting. And if those emotions show up in a fight, you’re already mentally compromised.

After losing a decision to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, and having issues with weight cuts, Grasso decided that it was time to strengthen her mind by hiring a mental coach. Hiring a mental coach has become a more common thing in professional sports these days. It’s been a great way for athletes to deal with the anxieties that come with the job, but most importantly, it’s been a great tool to help build confidence.